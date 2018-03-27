TEXAS CITY
Growth and more bonds for schools are surfacing as main topics in a race for the District 1 spot on the Texas City commission.
Earl Alexander and Johnny Hollowell are running for a seat in the May 5 election.
Alexander is a college recruiter for College of the Mainland. He has campaigned and volunteered with city officials on several elections, including Thelma Bowie, he said. Bowie is the commissioner of District 1 and will not seek re-election in May.
Johnny Hollowell could not be reached for comment. The city of Texas City would not provide a copy of the application Hollowell filed to run in the election. In response to a request filed under the Texas Public Information Act, city officials said the documents had to be reviewed for possible redaction of personal information. Most cities make ballot applications available for inspection on request.
Wanting to serve the city on a larger platform, his experience with elections gives him the knowledge necessary to run, Alexander said.
“I have always helped with previous elections and volunteered,” he said. “My volunteer work gives me the skill set. I’ve helped the mayor with different projects and it gave me insight on what I’m up against in this position.”
The city of Texas City needs to focus on aspects that make the city special for residents, Alexander said.
“Texas City is an all-American city,” he said. “People are trying to fix or change something. I just want to continue to capitalize on the great things that are getting done.”
Other topics of interest include school bonds, Alexander said.
“I hope that we can continue to get bonds for schools and continue to get growth and improvement for the city,” he said.
Voters in the Texas City Independent School District will decide on a $136.1 million bond in May after trustees in February called for a referendum to build four new schools to replace aging campuses in La Marque and Texas City.
The bond initiative includes funding for four new replacement schools after three aging La Marque campuses were badly damaged during Hurricane Harvey. A fourth school, Guajardo Elementary School in Texas City, needs costly repairs and other upgrades to meet codes and will be replaced new if the bond is approved, officials said.
The bond also includes three districtwide initiatives to improve safety, repair roofs, increase parking and provide computers to each seventh- to 12th-grade student, according to the district.
Alexander does not know Hollowell, but would ask his opponent what he has done for the community, he said.
“When campaigning, it’s been easier for me because most officials already know me,” he said. “They see me donating money. How much have you volunteered for the city?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.