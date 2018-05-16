Court Appointed Special Advocates of Galveston County recently received a grant award from the Texas Bar Foundation in the amount of $7,500. Since its inception in 1965, the foundation has awarded more than $18 million in grants to law-related programs.
The grant award will help the local nonprofit continue its efforts to recruit, train and supervise volunteers to serve abused and neglected children.
CASA of Galveston County is a member of Texas CASA, a state association of 71 local programs serving children in 207 Texas counties. For more information, visit www.casagalveston.org or call 409-572-2552.
— Angela Wilson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.