The three candidates running for the at-large position on the Clear Creek Independent School District’s Board of Trustees are campaigning from fairly different positions.
One is a nine-year incumbent, another is a longtime volunteer who said the district would benefit from a new voice and a third who wants to re-evaluate the district’s network infrastructure and use of bonds.
Incumbent Charles Pond is facing off against Jennifer Broddle, a volunteer and member of several district committees, and Jacob Berry, a cybersecurity information assurance employee, for the at-large spot.
Pond cites his experience and upward trajectory of the district during his tenure as reasons he should be re-elected.
“Nine years ago, the citizens of the 13 municipalities that make up CCISD asked me to look after their best interests, and more importantly their children’s,” Pond said. “What we’ve done in nine years, hasn’t always been fun, and it’s been hard work. But what’s come after nine years, what the kids have got that they didn’t have nine years ago, like increased security and more learning opportunities, are what’s valuable to me.”
Broddle, who said she is friends with Pond, agrees the district has done well in recent years, but she wants to bring her passion and dedication to education to the role.
“I think I’d bring a different perspective, and I really live it,” Broddle said. “My husband, who is so supportive, sometimes says ‘can we just not talk about education tonight?’ It’s my most high-level passion, and I have the most at stake with two kids in the district.”
Broddle points her experience on various district boards, including the strategic planning committee, the facility advisory committee and several parent teacher associations as evidence of her commitment to education.
Berry, meanwhile, said the time was just right for him to enter district politics and he hoped to bring his work experience to a position on the board.
“I’m at a time where I really want to get my hand back in the district and what better place than on the board?” Berry said.
Berry, who has worked with network security in the military, said he wants to see the district look at network security and ways to cut its budget.
“A lot of people say the state doesn’t give enough money and that’s a battle that has been fought for many, many years,” Berry said. “Unfortunately, it looks like it will continue that way. And, on a district level, I think there are maybe cuts we can make in certain places.”
The district also needs to re-examine the amounts of bonds it passes, Berry said.
Despite organized opposition, Clear Creek ISD voters overwhelmingly approved a $487 million bond issue in May 2017 meant to address overcrowding at several schools and pay for needed improvements.
The bond issue is meant to cover building a new elementary school in League City, rebuilding two schools, expanding others and making a host of other improvements.
“I think terms like rapid growth are used too loosely,” Berry said. “Years ago, they said we were going to be at 48,000 by 2022. But we’re way below that expectation of where we should be.”
More than 41,250 students were enrolled in Clear Creek ISD schools during 2017, an 8.7 percent increase over the 37,960 students attending during the 2009-2010 school year. The district projects, by 2026, the student population will grow another 9.58 percent to 45,206.
Broddle, meanwhile, took a moderate view of recent bonds.
“I have to say that, being on that committee, I didn’t agree with every single piece of it,” Broddle said. “But the end result is that in order to make progress, you have to sacrifice for the greater good. But I don’t mind being the person who is going to be vocal with questions.”
Bonds are critical for the district’s progress, Pond said.
“Because we are a growing district, debt is inevitable,” Pond said. “You have to build schools and build them before the kids ever get here. You have to have a place to put them when they get here.”
Rather than thinking of bonds as taxes, the community should think of them as investments, Pond said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.