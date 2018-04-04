The Great Galveston Tree Giveaway, sponsored by the Galveston Island Tree Conservancy, will be from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the McGuire Dent Recreation Center at Menard Park at 28th Street and Seawall Boulevard in Galveston.
Five-hundred shade trees of various varieties and 250 adoptable fruit trees ($5 suggested adoption fee) will be available for island residents.
Residents must provide proof of island residency with a city of Galveston water bill or a valid ID.
Trees, which must be planted on the island, will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis, or until they are all gone.
For more information, visit Facebook.com/GalvestonIslandTreeConservancy.
— Angela Wilson
