Navigating the world of brewery laws can be challenging for businesses starting up. Today, some craft breweries, seeking to sell more products, are petitioning the state for changes to laws they say will make things easier.
The petition, started by CraftPAC, the political action committee of the Texas Craft Brewers Guild, aims to erase the line between a brewery license and a brewpub license.
Texas law requires brewpubs and manufacturing breweries to hold different licenses. A business with a brewpub license can sell beer to go. Customers can get a growler filled at a brewpub, or purchase beer that can leave the establishment. However, brewpubs are limited to 10,000 barrels a year in production.
Manufacturing breweries can expand their businesses more drastically than a brewpub, but they are restricted to letting guests only buy beer in the brewery’s taproom. Manufacturing breweries cannot let customers fill growlers or purchase beer that leaves the building.
Manufacturing breweries in Texas have been fighting for their right to sell beer to go, and this beer battle will continue in the next legislative session in 2019, Texas Craft Brewers Guild Executive Director Charles Vallhonrat said.
“We have been doing fundraising for about four months now,” he said. “The intent of the petition is our issue with beer to go sales for manufacturing brewers. We are collecting the signatures so that we can talk to the legislature.”
Laws need to change because it’s not fair for craft breweries to be unable to sell customers souvenir bottles and six-packs, Vallhonrat said.
“That additional revenue stream is not going into the owner’s pockets,” he said. “There’s lost revenue without having that capability. Consumers are accustomed to going to breweries and being able to sample and talk about beer. That’s a great marketing tool. You are missing a marketing opportunity.”
In the state of Texas, craft breweries are expanding.
According to Commercial Real Estate Services, during the course of 12 years, the number of craft breweries in Texas has expanded from 20 breweries in 2005 to 218 breweries in 2017, an increase of 990 percent.
With this expansion, Texas brewery laws need reworking, Saloon Door Brewing owner Jason Graham said.
“It adds a lot of logistical nightmares,” he said.
Saloon Door, at 105 A Magellan Circle in Webster, obtained a brewpub license so that they wouldn’t miss out on additional sales from growler fills and six-packs, Graham said.
“That’s big money,” he said. “With any business, when someone walks through your doors, you want them to buy as much as possible.”
As craft-beer businesses adapt and grow, brewery laws in the state must also change, Cranky Britches Brewery owner Bill Arning said.
“I think we have come a long way in the advancement of brewery laws in Texas, but I think there is need for improvement, especially in breweries being able to sell six-packs,” he said.
Cranky Britches, at 1675 FM 1266 in Dickinson, just wants to sell any product that they make, he said.
Brett Bray, owner and manager of Alvin’s Fetching Lab Brewery, at 1578 County Road 423, supports the petition, he said.
“One hundred percent,” he said. “It makes no sense that people can’t sell their products directly to the public. We had to go from a brewery license to a much more restricted brewpub license.”
Even though the brewery can now sell products to the public, it is restricted to how much beer it can produce, Bray said.
“With a brewpub license, it restricts you down to 10,000 barrels,” he said.
As businesses grow and want to sell their products directly to the public, the laws in the state have to modify, Bray said.
“It’s not going to harm the local bars, and it’s not hurting anyone in any shape or form,” he said. “It should just be standardized across the board.”
