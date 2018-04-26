As the trial of a 75-year-old woman accused of shooting her husband dead on Christmas morning in 2015 neared its end Thursday, prosecutors and defense attorneys presented jurors with disparate assessments of her character — a cold, angry killer or a long-suffering victim of abuse worthy of understanding.
The trial was the second time a jury had been asked to deliberate evidence supporting the murder charge against Gwendolyn Brown Bailey.
A judge in January declared a mistrial after jurors said they couldn’t reach a decision about whether to convict her, court records show.
“Most people, including myself, have a soft spot in their hearts for kids and little old ladies,” Chief Assistant District Attorney Matthew Shawhan said Thursday during closing arguments. “But that’s what makes me so upset about this case. You have a 75-year-old woman who just wants you to remember that fact and you have an innocent man rotting in his grave.”
Bailey is accused of shooting her husband, William Bailey, twice — once in the chest and once in the back — just after midnight Christmas Day 2015 at their San Leon home.
Bailey told deputies she shot her husband after watching him perform oral sex on a man, a close family acquaintance who was visiting the home for Christmas, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The defense attorney representing Bailey tried Thursday to paint her husband as abusive and asked the jury to understand the situation she was in.
“I don’t want you to feel sorry for Gwen,” said Zachary Maloney, the defense attorney. “I want you to understand what she was going through.”
William Bailey threatened to bash in his wife’s head that night and he had previously abused her, Maloney said.
“She loved him,” Maloney said. “She didn’t want to kill the man.”
Gwendolyn Bailey acted out of self-defense, Maloney said.
Gwendolyn Bailey told investigators that, after she caught her husband, he kicked her and she went to bed, according to the affidavit.
William Bailey went to bed shortly afterward and the two argued before Gwendolyn shot at him twice in the bedroom and twice on the front porch, according to the affidavit.
Prosecutors Thursday pressed the jurors to consider why Gwendolyn Bailey would have followed her husband out to the porch and shot him two more times if she was just acting in self-defense.
“Why wouldn’t she shut the door after him and call 911?” Assistant District Attorney Kacey Launius said. “She ran after him because she was angry.”
Deputies arrived at the scene and found William Bailey lying on the front porch, conscious, and sent him to Clear Lake Regional Medical Center, officials said. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Three of the couple’s grandchildren were at the home at the time of the shooting, but the children’s mother was at work, officials said.
Gwendolyn Bailey placed a pillow over one grandchild’s head to muffle the sound of shots before she fired them, prosecutors alleged.
Bailey faces up to life in prison for a murder conviction.
Jurors began deliberating about 10:30 a.m. Thursday but had not reached a verdict by late that evening.
