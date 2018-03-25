TEXAS CITY
If there’s one thing Officer Manda Serenil would never do, it’s back down from a challenge, she said.
Serenil, 27, is a Texas City police officer and the first woman to be selected for the SWAT team in Texas City in the 16 years of the team.
The first and only woman to be selected for SWAT in Galveston County was in League City two decades ago. Stephanie Santanello served on League City’s tactical team in the early ‘90s.
“I was aware that I was going to be the first female in Texas City, but I did not think of it as a big deal at all,” Serenil said.
Galveston and League City are the only other cities in Galveston County that have a SWAT department. Texas City’s SWAT has been active since 2002.
Less populated cities do not have a need for SWAT, because situations don’t often escalate to a point beyond police control, officials said.
SWAT departments are called out to a scene when there seems to be a larger threat or patrol needs backup. They are trained to take on the toughest and most physical problems, officials said.
Serenil, a Texas City native, has always been interested in a field that gets her adrenaline pumping and challenges her. Pregnancy halted her original pursuit in joining the military, but it did not stop her from reaching her goals, she said.
Serenil’s decision to pursue a position on the SWAT team happened quickly after she became an officer in June 2015.
To be selected for SWAT, officers must undergo rigorous physical agility tests, weapons proficiency qualification, an interview with commanders and then the entire SWAT team votes and makes the final decision.
“It was an intense process,” Serenil said. “I was more worried about the push-ups than anything else.”
Serenil began taking CrossFit and working out every day when she began pursuing a position on SWAT. She can now do 55 to 60 push-ups in a minute, she said.
Although physical ability is important, it is not the only thing necessary in being selected for SWAT. If officers truly want to be selected for SWAT, they must begin proving themselves in the field from Day 1, Cpl. Tim Herd said.
“Serenil had to prove herself as a police officer first and she did that every single day,” Herd said. “Everyone knew that Serenil was an officer that truly put in the work.”
“SWAT works with every department, so people need to see you work in order to build trust and know that I will be there for them,” Serenil said. “You can’t be a slacker in the beginning and expect to get somewhere in the future.”
Serenil was never discouraged in her pursuit of being selected as a SWAT member, because she didn’t talk about it, she said. She challenged herself and tried out because she wanted it, she said.
“I want to be known as a SWAT member, not the first female SWAT member,” Serenil said. “I want to prove to the biggest guy on my team that I will back him and give him 100 percent every day.”
But Serenil thinks being selected and eventually certified as a SWAT member will encourage other departments in the police force to be more welcoming of women, she said.
Serenil will officially become certified as a SWAT member after completing a probationary period, which includes training, going to call-outs and completing SWAT school. Qualified members must successfully complete SWAT school a year after they are selected.
SWAT school is a weeklong physical challenge you must pass to be certified for SWAT. Some of the tests are simulations, which test strength and decision-making. Once completed, SWAT members finally “earn their wings.”
“My next goal is completing SWAT school and to show the team I’m worthy of the position,” Serenil said.
Once Serenil earns her wings, the work doesn’t stop.
“This is not a position they want to give up,” Herd said. “They have to work hard to maintain their level of proficiency. Just because you’re there doesn’t mean you get to stay there.”
Serenil will have to keep up with monthly training, high intensity workouts and weapons proficiency even as a certified SWAT member. All members must continue to perform at a certain level to stay on the team, Herd said.
Although Serenil achieves goals for herself, she also is showing her daughter the rewards of working hard and never quitting, she said.
“I want to be a role model for her and teach her that if she wants something, she has to go for it and never quit,” Serenil said. “Missing holidays is difficult, but she’s old enough to look up to me and realize what I’m working for.”
If all goes as planned, Serenil will join 17 teammates in the Texas City SWAT within the year. She is most looking forward to the camaraderie of the team, she said.
When the team members aren’t working or training, they like to casually challenge each other.
Serenil and one of her sergeants plan to compete against each other by seeing who can complete 100 push-ups and 100 sit-ups in three minutes.
“Like I said, I love challenges,” Serenil said.
