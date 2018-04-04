FRIENDSWOOD
The city of Friendswood won’t get a $12 million flood mitigation grant that would have allowed it to offer buyouts to owners of 44 properties that have repeatedly flooded, leaving officials to search for new options and homeowners in limbo, city officials said.
City officials weren’t given an official reason why their application was denied, Assistant City Manager Morad Kabiri said.
But it’s likely that Friendswood’s buyout plan was too expensive, Kabiri said.
“The only local city, aside from the city of Houston, that got buyout dollars through the Texas Water Development Program was the city of Nassau Bay,” he said. “They were seeking $1.3 million worth of federal funds.
“Ours was seeking $12 million in federal funds. And the pot to start was $90 million nationwide. My assumption was that we were asking for too much.”
The city in November filed an application with the Texas Water Development Board for the grant.
Although buyout programs are funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, they’re administered by the state through the Texas Division of Emergency Management, FEMA spokesman Earl Armstrong said.
Texas Division of Emergency Management representatives on Wednesday did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The city knew of 86 properties that had flooded both during Harvey, which in late August 2017 caused extreme flooding on the mainland and in Houston, and during other storms, Kabiri told the city council in October 2017.
Only 44 of them met the detailed requirements for the grant, however, city staff members said. Under the grant, the city would buy the properties, the owners would vacate and no one would be allowed to build new structures on the sites.
Seven of the 44 properties were considered severe repetitive losses, while the other 37 are repetitive losses, City Manager Roger Roecker said.
The city is frustrated that the grant wasn’t approved, Councilman Steve Rockey said.
“It’s an outrage,” he said. “They elected to fund none of them in Friendswood.”
Friendswood officials estimate the damage from Harvey to be near $82.7 million citywide.
Friendswood officials report that Harvey flooded or damaged 2,711 houses to varying degrees. Of those homes, 2,410 were single-family residences while 301 were in multifamily units, city officials said.
The city of Friendswood is contemplating other funding options, Rockey said.
On Monday, city council members approved the hiring of Jeffery Ward, a consultant who will help the city with drainage improvement projects and with seeking assistance through state and local programs, Rockey said.
“Several months ago, we realized that due to Harvey, there’s a lot of things we’ve got to do,” he said. “We have to look at grant programs, state programs, local programs. We also have to look at engineering things that could help us.”
A consultant is the city’s best alternative at the moment, Rockey said.
“I like the idea that we are bringing in a specialist on this,” he said. “We don’t have the resources in house.”
Homeowners still reeling from the effects of Harvey are forced in a limbo when grant applications are rejected, City Councilman Carl Gustafson said.
“It is leaving homeowners stuck,” he said. “The pool of money that was available was only like $90 million. We were asking for $12 million. It might not have been the right program to help out our particular needs.”
