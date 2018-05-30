TEXAS CITY
The Galveston County Food Bank, seeking more storage space to accommodate greater demand after Hurricane Harvey, is moving into an 16,840-square-foot building sometime this summer.
The new building, 613 Sixth St. N., in Texas City, will cost $515,000 and will feature refrigeration units, more storage space for food and additional shelving, Rick Wade, vice president of the food bank's board, said.
"We need more space to handle the food to meet the needs of the people of this county who can't feed themselves,” he said. “We have a tremendous need for that in this county and to better manage that, we needed a better facility."
The food bank needs additional storage during disasters and community crises, Wade said.
“Harvey exacerbated the situation and showed us we did not have the warehouse space we needed,” he said. “We were using a lot of the Houston Food Bank facilities.”
About 53,710 Galveston County residents are in need of emergency food assistance in a single year, according to Feeding America. That's 1 in 5 residents in Galveston County, compared with the national average of 1 in 6.
The building still needs renovations in the next few weeks, Wade said.
“We have to add shelving and stuff like that,” he said. “H-E-B is stepping up and providing us with new shelving and the equipment that we need with it.”
There are areas of Galveston County hit hard by Harvey that are still in need of food service, Richard Nye, executive director of the food bank's board, said.
“We are waiting to identify additional sites in order to increase the service to those areas," he said. "Harvey had a major impact across the county. There are more people than we realize that are suffering and in need of support whether that be nutritional issues or health issues."
The existing food bank is at 624 Fourth Ave. N. in Texas City.
The food bank's larger facilities also will help allow for more volunteers, Nye said.
"It's going to increase the demand for volunteers, and we also want to create a positive environment," he said. "I think that we anticipate creating a particular area within the warehouse that will be for and used by volunteers."
Residents on fixed incomes or who live below the poverty line will benefit from the food bank's expansion, Galveston County Community Action Council board President Joe Compian said.
"Any level to expand the capacity should be commended," he said.
Helping people and better serving Galveston County is the main goal this year, Wade said.
“We can be more efficient,” he said. “The sky is the limit. It gives us the ability to fulfill our mission.”
The Galveston County Food Bank hasn't finalized the opening day of its new building.
