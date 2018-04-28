Jerry Branch had lived in his home on Bayou Circle in Dickinson for 42 years.
It flooded during Tropical Storm Claudette in 1979.
Branch rebuilt.
It flooded during Hurricane Ike in 2008.
Branch rebuilt.
In August, during Hurricane Harvey, Branch’s home flooded again. Three times was enough.
Eight months after Hurricane Harvey, Branch, 79, is living with his adult daughter in Nacogdoches. He used the proceeds from a flood insurance claim to buy a house there.
Despite having spent half a lifetime in Dickinson, moving away and selling his flood-damaged house was the right thing for him to do, he said.
“I realized I was just pouring good money after bad,” he said.
He’s not alone.
In Dickinson, where more than 11,000 people applied for federal disaster assistance after Harvey, some flood victims have decided to pack up and move on, leaving new people to come in, make repairs and decisions about what to do with the houses.
Ann Bragg, the owner of Bayou Realty, said the residential real estate market in Dickinson has been extremely active since the storm. Her business’ 22 agents have been working out of a trailer in the parking lot because their storm-damaged offices aren’t yet fully repaired.
Many flood-damaged houses are being snapped up by investors who plan to repair and resell them, Bragg said.
But flippers aren’t the only buyers; some are people who intend to live in Dickinson, she said.
The local attitude was grim immediately after the storm, but things have been looking up recently, Bragg said.
“I had friends that said Dickinson is dead,” she said.
Now, however, there’s a feeling of excitement about the real estate market, she said.
Realtor Eva Bray said she’d received dozens of letters from potential buyers looking for homes in Dickinson, almost too many to keep up with.
She thought the buyers were mostly investors, who intended to flip the houses or operate them as rental housing — which is in drastically short supply in Dickinson, she said.
Jeff and Rebecca Moore are among speculators. They founded Moore Properties in November and have bought and flipped eight houses in Dickinson, Friendswood and League City so far, Jeff Moore said.
He said he expected the company to continue buying and selling houses for years to come.
Some of the homes Moore Properties bought were half-renovated, he said. The most common story he’s heard is of older Dickinson residents deciding, sometimes at the urging of their children, to move away from their homes.
Moore said his company wanted to help communities recover and does high quality renovation work that will last for years, but he acknowledges the devastation of Harvey was an opportunity for people with money to invest.
“We saw a need and an opportunity,” he said. “Nobody goes into business to be bankrupt.”
Dickinson, like other Houston-area cities, had a growing population before Harvey hit and officials have said they expect the city’s population to rebound faster because of its proximity to the metropolis.
After Hurricane Ike in 2008, the city of Galveston’s population dropped by more than 5,000. As the 10-year anniversary of that storm approaches, the city is still not at its pre-Ike levels.
At least one indicator shows that Harvey hasn’t depressed housing activity in Galveston County. According to data from the Texas A&M University Real Estate Center, home sales during the first three months of 2018 surpassed the number of sales during the same periods in 2016 and 2017.
Branch said he hopes his house on Bayou Circle sells quickly. While he doesn’t intend to completely repair the house, he’s hired a contractor to do an exterior facelift.
Branch said he didn’t much care whether a house flipper or permanent residents got his former home.
“Life is about change,” he said. “This is a change in my life.”
(5) comments
Dickinson will become a slum-lord haven when residents sell out to out of town landlords, much like other areas of the county.
The other option is to leave the houses flooded out and abandoned. The folks wh own and previously lived there are done. Can’t force them to stay and cant tell them what to do with their property. Besides, Investors will likely keep the houses and therefore the area nicer in order to not lose their investment. LIke the one gentleman said, they disnt goninto business to go bankrupt. Slumlords don't invest in homes they have to renovate from scratch. They buy homes and then DONT repair them which is why they’re called slum lords. Mr Branch was lucky to have been able to buy annew house by his child with the insurance money, so that he doesnt have to wait to sell in Dickinson to at least settle. If anything, all the original Dickinson residents will leave, and newer people will move in who are looking for updated modern homes in which to live - as renters ornowners.
Employment is the glue that binds most people to a city. If the job justifies rebuilding homes will be rebuilt. Post Harvey employment will decide the future of Dickinson.
Who got a job is more important than who got a tax cut.
So during Harvey about 5,500 home flooded in Dickinson. How many homes in Dickinson flood during Ike ? I heard very little about flooding in Dickinson after Ike.
If Ike would have came in 25 miles further south, Dickson would of had just as many homes flood as those that flooded during Harvey.
Dickinson did not flood from Ike
Far more wind than rain during that event
