Three Galveston County mayors sent letters Wednesday to Gov. Greg Abbott and state Land Commissioner George P. Bush asking the state to seek federal waivers that would benefit middle-class residents whose homes flooded during Hurricane Harvey.
More residents of Dickinson, Friendswood and League City could benefit from federal disaster assistance with waivers on federal income restrictions, the mayors said.
The three mayors are asking the state to pursue a waiver to the federal requirement that 70 percent of U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Community Development Block Grant disaster recovery funds be used to support low- and moderate-income earners.
Texas got more than $5 billion in disaster recovery money and the land office will oversee its distribution to communities but must follow federal guidelines, including the 70 percent support for low-to-moderate income families.
Bush has already asked the Texas congressional delegation to help lower the threshold from 70 percent to 50 percent, which was the threshold after Hurricane Ike, land office spokeswoman Brittany Eck said. The housing department declined to make the reduction, despite the delegation’s help, she said.
The mayors want state officials to ask again. They want the housing department to waive the 70 percent requirement.
Federal housing money for Hurricane Harvey recovery should be available to homeowners in areas more affluent than allowed under federal law, they said.
“So many people who were flooded would not qualify,” Dickinson Mayor Julie Masters said.
“Friendswood, as a whole, is blessed to have many residents with a higher than average household income,” Mayor Kevin Holland said. “The 50-plus inches of rain that fell during Hurricane Harvey affected everyone, without regard to income.”
About 20 percent of League City residents are considered moderate- to low-income, and to put League City into the 70-30 formula is unfair, Mayor Pat Hallisey said.
“The vast majority of people destroyed in this city were middle- to high-income,” Hallisey said. “They are a long way from being rich, but they pay sales tax and property tax.”
Under housing department rules, households earning 50 percent or less of an area’s median income are “low income.” Households earning 80 percent or less are “moderate income.”
In Galveston County, the federally recognized median income for a family of four is $74,900. That means a household earning less than $37,450 would qualify as low income, those earning less than $59,900 would qualify as moderate income.
Congress created the housing department in 1965 as part of President Lyndon B. Johnson’s War on Poverty, so programs that help the more affluent seem at first glance to contradict the department’s initial mission.
Joe Compian with Gulf Coast Interfatih, an organization that advocates for the working poor, sympathizes with the mayors even though the department programs are supposed to help low- to moderate-income people, he said.
About one-fifth of the federal money has already been promised to Houston and Harris County, with the rest being split among more than 40 other Texas counties.
That’s a problem, Compian said. Galveston County also should have been promised part of the money to spend as leaders saw fit.
“That for me is the bigger issue,” Compian said. “This Harvey recovery and these dollars were organized and put together in a secretive manner.”
The mayors also want the state to reduce or remove the low-to-moderate income benefit requirement for infrastructure projects.
The letters also ask the state to expand the housing recovery program to include opportunities for local programs.
Many people who have lived along Clear Creek for 30 or 40 years with homes that never flooded before Harvey decided not to buy flood insurance, Hallisey said.
“We’re all for moderate- and low-income people,” Hallisey said. “We’re not opposed to them getting help. But we still have people struggling to get their houses back in shape. We’d like to get some help.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.