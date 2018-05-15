FRIENDSWOOD
City officials have set community cleanup days in May and June to help residents still needing to remove debris from houses damaged during Hurricane Harvey.
Between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. June 23, Harvey debris will be collected from any house in Friendswood that was registered before 5 p.m. June 20, officials said.
Crews will collect debris in the Wedgewood and Forest Bend neighborhoods May 26 and in Quaker and West Castlewood areas June 2, officials said.
Collection in the Polly Ranch area will be June 9 and June 16 in Autumn Creek and Eagle Lakes.
All of the debris collections will be between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m.
The city is partnering with trash collection vendor Waste Connections for the debris pick-up days, officials said. Waste Connections will pick up any type of material, including furniture, sinks and remodeling debris.
Despite the long time since the flooding, people still need help cleaning up, Mayor Mike Foreman said.
“The timing does seem kind of strange but truthfully, it’s just reconstruction debris,” he said. “A lot of homeowners are doing the reconstruction on their own.”
Residents need to pile debris as close to the curb as possible and at least 5 feet from mailboxes, vehicles, fences and fire hydrants, officials said. Material should not be piled under wires, power lines, cables or overhangs.
Bagged material will not be collected because doing so would require a different type of truck than will be used for this effort, officials said.
Friendswood officials estimated damage from Harvey, which caused massive flooding in late August, to be near $82.7 million citywide.
Damage to single-family houses in Friendswood was about $62.1 million. Of 2,410 single-family homes damaged, more than 190 were destroyed, with more than 48 inches of water inside, officials said.
Homeowners are struggling and the city is trying to provide as much assistance as possible, Foreman said.
“Since our homeowners are wanting to save money, the cost of picking up debris would be additional,” he said. “We are trying to help them out and do the right thing.”
For information about the cleanup days and to register, call 832-645-7112.
