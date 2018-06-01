SANTA FE
Jonathan Law plans a silent auction, concert and brisket cook-off at Rooster Orange Bar, which he’s owned since 2012.
Like the organizers of many events in the city over the past two weeks, he hopes people will be motivated to donate money, which he intends to send to the Santa Fe Education Foundation, he said.
“The motivation is to help the families that went through this tremendous tragedy,” he said.
In the two weeks since the May 18 shooting at Santa Fe High School, there have been reports of hundreds of thousands of dollars being raised and donated to people affected by the shooting.
Some of the gestures have been astounding:
J.J. Watt, the Houston Texans football player, announced he would pay the costs of all of the funerals for the 10 people killed in the shooting.
William Tisdale, the husband of shooting victim Cynthia Tisdale, raised more than $150,000 in a GoFundMe campaign to pay for a stem-cell procedure to address a fatal lung disease. He told a national radio program he was preparing to undergo the treatment this week.
On May 26, a large benefit at the Galveston County Fairgrounds raised $260,000 for Santa Fe victims. Shardale Villarreal, one of the organizers of that event, said it was originally planned for a local restaurant, but ballooning community interest demanded a larger venue.
As the money has piled up, questions are being raised about where exactly it’s going and what it’s paying for.
Many of the local fundraisers have sent their proceeds to the Santa Fe Education Foundation, a nonprofit that existed before the shooting, through a fund set up at Texas First Bank in Santa Fe.
The fund was established just hours after the shooting. Because both the foundation, which existed before the shooting, and the bank are well known and trusted in the community, it quickly drew attention — and credibility. The official information page set up by the school district directs donations to the fund.
The foundation has not announced exactly what the money will be used for. On its website, Texas First Bank said the money would be used for funeral costs, medical bills and to “assist Santa Fe ISD in the future needs that may arise from this crisis.”
A foundation official declined Friday to say how much money had been donated to the fund. The foundation plans to announce more about how it plans to use the money next week, a Santa Fe ISD spokeswoman said Friday.
Villarreal said she decided not to send her money from her fundraiser to the education foundation because specific information hasn’t yet been released.
Instead, she was setting up her own nonprofit and working directly with families of victims to distribute the funds, she said.
She acknowledged that choice has led to some questions about how people can confirm the money went to the right cause. She understands the skepticism, she said. During the planning of her benefit, someone began to message potential donors, pretending to be her and asking for more money.
She caught wind of the apparent scam early and reported the incident to police, she said.
“It was horrible,” Villarreal said. “I cried for two days over it. I had so much going on, I didn’t have time to be upset about it.”
It also made her want to ensure all her efforts remain above-board, she said.
“I never want anybody to think that I would do something like that,” she said.
Others have been on the lookout for scams as well, particularly on sites like GoFundMe and other crowdfunding websites, where people can quickly and easily set up and share fundraising efforts.
Websites, including GoFundMe, caution people to do some checking before contributing money to a campaign. The more details about how the money is used, who the person collecting the money is and how it will reach the intended recipients are all important to know.
The education foundation has received calls from GoFundMe to confirm whether some campaigns claiming to be raising money for the nonprofit are legitimate, one foundation official said. But not all independent campaigns are being vetted.
Scam fundraisers are not unheard of after disasters. After Hurricane Harvey in August, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton cautioned about donating to unfamiliar organizations or people. The attorney general’s office has a consumer protection division that monitors fraudulent charities.
Law, who is planning Saturday’s fundraiser, said he was thankful about the fund set up to direct money to the education foundation.
It made some of his planning easier, he said.
“You want to make sure that the money’s going to the right people,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.