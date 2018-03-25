Galveston firefighters responded Sunday to a blaze in the 3500 block of Avenue R.
The single occupant of the house was transported to University of Texas Medical Branch, officials said.
The occupant and a dog were inside the building but got out, and the dog is OK, officials said.
The department got the call at 4:21 p.m. Sunday, and six trucks and 18 firefighters responded and found the single-story structure heavily involved in a fire.
It took about 15 minutes to put the fire out, officials said.
The occupant’s condition was not known.
