A Galveston man was sentenced Monday to five years probation for possession of child pornography.
A judge sentenced Sidney Joseph Martin, 24, to two counts of possession of child pornography, bringing to an end a criminal case that began in 2016.
A jury in December 2017 found Martin guilty after a four-day trial, but Martin chose to receive a sentence from a judge rather than a jury after that decision, officials said.
Federal officials in 2015 received a tip about Martin using multiple email accounts to traffic child pornography, officials said.
Investigators later executed a search warrant at Martin’s residence and discovered more than 300 explicit images at the scene stored on a callphone, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Martin must register as a sex offender for life as part of the judge’s sentence, Chief Assistant District Attorney Beverly Armstrong said.
(2) comments
Five years probation for trafficking in child pornography? Just a slap on the wrist!
That'll teach him.....!!!
JHC...with some exceptions, it seems...seems...that if one is intent on being a lowlife, up to an including murder and dismemberment, this place, Galveston County, is the place to do do so......
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.