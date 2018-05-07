As Hitchcock city leaders look for ways to trim the budget, several business owners and economic development officials have stepped forward with a plan to help.
A group of anonymous Hitchcock business owners came forward after a recent budget meeting with a plan to donate whatever is needed to cover any department shortfalls, officials said.
“The commissioners were working on the police department budget, which was still short some $20,000 or so and trying to figure out how to make it work,” said Sabrina Schwertner, executive director of economic development and foreign trade zone for Hitchcock Economic Development Corp.
The city of Hitchcock finds itself in a precarious economic position after sales tax revenue declined substantially and city officials were, at the same time, drawing out of fund balance, two consultants said in February.
Commissioners in March approved $860,000 in operating cost cuts as a means to stem the financial bleeding, but city officials since then have hinted that more moves might be necessary.
Those cuts included eliminating two positions in the street department and four in the police department.
The group of business owners are hopeful that with a contribution, they might be able to stave off any further staff cuts, officials said.
City officials are still working with the business owners to figure out exactly how much money will be donated, Schwertner said.
“Maybe sometime in the next few weeks we’ll know that,” Schwertner said. “There’s been so much other stuff going on, it’s kept everybody pretty busy.”
The city’s Economic Development Corp. also is contributing $100,000 that was already budgeted for officials to use toward specific projects, Schwertner said.
“We had already approved some water and sewer projects that were in this budget year,” Schwertner said. “But when the current mayor got in, she froze all the projects.”
Mayor Dorothy Childress, upon taking office in November, instituted a hiring freeze and halted all capital projects — a policy that remains in effect following the cuts, she said.
Because the money for some of the projects was already budgeted, economic development officials still wanted the money to go to the city, Schwertner said.
The organization’s status requires that the funding only cover land, buildings, equipment, facilities, infrastructure and improvements for the creation or retention of jobs, officials said.
Hitchcock ended the 2014 fiscal year with more than $2 million in its fund balance, but that number had declined to about $399,000 before the start of the current fiscal year, according to records.
The city in 2015 received about $2.38 million in sales tax revenue from the state comptroller’s office, records show. That number declined to $1.53 million in 2016 and down to $1.19 million in 2017, records show. That was about a 50 percent decline in two years.
To pass a balanced 2018 budget, city officials planned to cover about $690,000 in operating expenses with fund balance money, but had only $399,000 remaining, records show.
Consultants said the city should eventually maintain expenses of about $3.5 million to $3.6 million in a given fiscal year. Commissioners in Aug. 21, 2017, approved a general budget of about $4.58 million in both total revenues and expenditures, according to documents.
One still has to wonder if anyone at City Hall was awake or if everyone was asleep at the wheel. How in the world can you blow through 2 million in savings while your revenue dropped by half? Don't the commissioners ever look to see how much is coming in versus how much is going out? Would they run their own households this foolishly? I seriously doubt it. It still seems mighty funny that our ex-Mayor all of a sudden got sick right before it was announced that our city was to the point of bankruptcy... Something doesn't smell right.
I do hear that there are some who want to do a line item search of the budget to see if there is fat to cut, but our new Mayor seems to think that is a bad idea.... Sure do wish we had some "REAL" journalists to find out what is really going on in Hitchcock City Hall...
