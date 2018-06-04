GALVESTON
After a week's worth of frenzied headlines about clear water off Galveston's coast, the island recorded an unusual post-Memorial Day increase in traffic last weekend, city officials said.
Traffic counters on the island recored a 16 percent increase on June 2 and June 3 over the amount of traffic that was recorded on the Saturday and Sunday of Memorial Day weekend, Galveston City Manager Brian Maxwell said on Monday.
It's hard to say whether media attention to the water clarity — a side effect of a tropical storm developing in the Gulf of Mexico last week — caused the increase in traffic. It was also the first weekend after most public schools in Texas released for the summer and came during a heat wave that caused the second-warmest May in Texas history
"I just know that it was crazy," Maxwell said.
The heavy traffic prompted complaints about congested streets from some residents.
The city implemented some traffic plans, including changing traffic patterns on 61st Street, that officials normally only plan to use on the Fourth of July.
City officials met Monday to review their plans for heavy traffic. Right now, there are no plans to make changes on the way the city handles weekend traffic, Maxwell said. That could change if heavier traffic volume continues over subsequent weekends, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.