A University of Texas Medical Branch police officer was charged Thursday night with assault causing bodily harm after an assault was reported in the 9300 block of Barracuda Drive, police said. 

Police responded to the domestic dispute about 9 p.m., police said. 

Texas City resident Jacob Corbitt, 41, was jailed on a $10,000 bond, police said. He was still in custody at the Galveston County Jail on Friday night, according to jail records.

A University of Texas Medical Branch spokesman declined to comment on Corbitt's job status late Friday, citing medical branch policy on personnel issues.

 — Connor Behrens

Connor Behrens: 409-683-5241; connor.behrens@galvnews.com.

Before coming to work for The Daily News as a staff reporter, Connor worked for us as a freelance correspondent throughout 2017. He has written for other publications such as the Washington Post.

