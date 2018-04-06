TEXAS CITY
A University of Texas Medical Branch police officer was charged Thursday night with assault causing bodily harm after an assault was reported in the 9300 block of Barracuda Drive, police said.
Police responded to the domestic dispute about 9 p.m., police said.
Texas City resident Jacob Corbitt, 41, was jailed on a $10,000 bond, police said. He was still in custody at the Galveston County Jail on Friday night, according to jail records.
A University of Texas Medical Branch spokesman declined to comment on Corbitt's job status late Friday, citing medical branch policy on personnel issues.
— Connor Behrens
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.