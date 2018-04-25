GALVESTON
Galveston police officers in May will begin sporting new looks — navy blue uniforms to replace the familiar light blue shirts they wear now.
Galveston Police Department on May 1 will roll out the new uniforms, which are made with advanced synthetic fabrics and include a ballistic vest worn outside the uniform, city officials said. All officers will wear the navy uniform in the field, according to the city.
The police department purchased the uniforms with money from a grant and from a department master fund that officers pay into, city spokeswoman Jaree Fortin said.
“As ballistic technology and materials evolve, we strive to provide the best equipment available to our officers,” Chief Vernon Hale said. “These uniforms combine safety, appearance and comfort for the officers of the Galveston Police Department and better equip them to serve our residents and our visitors.”
Officers will still wear the light blue shirts occasionally during ceremonies such as graduation, Fortin said.
