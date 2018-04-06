LEAGUE CITY
The city’s parks board has added improvements at Bayridge Park to its 2019 master plan and officials want to fast-track the project because the neighborhood was especially hard hit by Hurricane Harvey.
Revamping Bayridge Park, 2913 Mariner Drive, would cost about $90,000, which the city could afford to do before some other park projects, officials said.
The board reviewed the projects last month to advise the parks staff which project a new grants writer should target first.
The parks department hired a grants writer, who started March 19, city officials said. The salary for the position is $68,435, city staff said.
The grants writer will help the board apply for money to make the Bayridge Park improvements.
Bayridge Park was one of the projects board members wanted to move up on a list of planned work, said Chien Wei, director of the parks and recreation department.
The city wants to ensure residents in the Bayridge subdivision don’t feel ignored. After Hurricane Harvey, residents complained the city didn’t maintain drainage systems there before the storm dumped more than 50 inches of rain on the area.
After Harvey, the city commissioned engineering studies to examine the drainage in Bayridge and in other parts of town.
A new park would give Bayridge residents some good news, Parks board President Vaness Hamilton said.
“We really want to be proactive in that neighborhood and find out exactly what the neighborhood wants and go ahead and get that done,”she said. They were especially hard hit by Harvey. All we can do to help them is important.”
Specific details of the improvements have yet to be determined, Hamilton said.
“We really want to work with the neighborhood and find out what their needs are,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.