Failure to secure managed-care contracts with good reimbursement rates probably contributed to the looming bankruptcy of Bay Area Regional Medical Center, a Webster hospital that opened in 2014 and closed abruptly May 10 leaving 900 employees without jobs, experts said.
The 4-year-old hospital’s inexperience dealing with medical economics could have been a key factor in its demise, an expert said.
Hospital representatives did not respond last week to questions.
Lack of reimbursement on managed-care contracts has closed 18 rural Texas hospitals since 2013, according to the Texas Organization of Rural and Community Hospitals.
But Webster, a suburb of Houston, isn’t rural and the large hospital’s failing has left angry former employees joining a class-action lawsuit.
On May 7, New York-based law firm Lankenau & Miller filed a class-action lawsuit against the hospital, just three days after hospital officials said the facility was closing and would declare bankruptcy. Neither Bay Area Regional nor its parent company, Medistar Corp., had filed for bankruptcy by late last week, according to court records.
Closing the hospital without giving employees 60 days advance notice violated the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act of 1988, said Stuart Miller, an attorney with the New York law firm. The employees are owed paychecks to cover 60 days, he said.
It’s possible that Bay Area Regional could get deferrals if the company claims its economic problems were unforeseeable or if the company declares bankruptcy.
Ramifications of the closing for Webster are unclear, officials said.
“Webster is the medical center of south Harris County,” said Betsy Guisto, the city’s economic development director. ”An established hospital system will seize the opportunity. We have the population to support another medical system.”
Dr. Ben Raimer, who is on the board of the Texas Medical Center Health Policy Institute, had a different take.
“It’s a traumatic thing for the Clear Lake area, a real shock,” said Raimer, who is also senior vice president for the Office of Health Policy and Legislative Affairs at the University of Texas Medical Branch. He did not have specific details about the Webster hospital but spoke about the big-picture issue healthcare providers face.
Inexperience could have been a key factor in Bay Area Regional Medical Center’s demise, a systemic problem, he said.
“That is a common story throughout Texas,” Raimer said. “They can’t get acceptable managed-care contracts worked out. Reimbursements are inadequate.”
Managed-care plans are a type of health insurance. The companies that offer these plans have contracts with health care providers and medical facilities to provide care for members at reduced costs.
Hospitals have a lot of financial pressure to get managed-care contracts, but sometimes they are unable to negotiate rates, Raimer said.
Hospitals with a track record are more likely to get good rates and get reimbursed, while hospitals new to the market that don’t have a record won’t do as well, he said.
Two examples of hospital systems with good track records are Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Inc., which includes Clear Lake Regional Medical Center in Webster, and the Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health System, Raimer said.
Experienced medical management differs from retail management. For example, a hospital doesn’t keep an inventory of artificial hips, Raimer said. Instead, a hospital supply chain would get the required item the day before the surgery, he said.
A good medical management team knows to balance staffing and supplies with the changing daily census of a hospital to determine how many nurses need to come in and how many surgeries are scheduled, Raimer said.
“It’s a complicated business,” Raimer said.
A challenge for hospitals is to deliver a return on managed-care contracts, he said.
“It’s the best and worst in capitalism,” Raimer said. “It’s a huge health policy issue and it’s not likely to get any better. More hospitals would make for more competition. It’s so expensive.”
