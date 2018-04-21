Students at Galveston County school districts began taking their State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness tests a week ago, but area education officials won’t find out for some time whether those standardized tests will count in yearly performance ratings.
Texas Education Agency Commissioner Mike Morath recently said he might not apply standardized test results to yearly assessments for school districts disrupted by Hurricane Harvey, a storm that in August 2017 badly flooded houses, some schools and displaced thousands of students.
A final decision wouldn’t be made until sometime in June, however, said DeEtta Culbertson, spokeswoman for the Texas Education Agency.
School district officials won’t have an opportunity to comment about the matter before a decision is made, Culbertson said.
“The test stresses teachers and students out regardless of the hurricane,” said Melissa Tortorici, spokeswoman for Texas Independent School District. “But people keep forgetting the district has 1,600 students displaced and not in the schools they started in. Some are in portable buildings. Does that impact instruction? Possibly. Does it impact how students are learning and performing? Possibly.”
Texas legislators in 2015 passed House Bill 2804, which is meant to simplify school accountability by giving schools and districts a grade on a scale of A to F.
The new A-F system is meant to replace the current system of giving schools ratings of either “met standard” or “improvement required.”
The grades themselves are based on a point system calculated through formulas that consider state test scores, graduation rates and other criteria.
A school and district’s ratings would be determined based on five different domains — student performance, student progress, closing the achievement gap, career readiness and community engagement.
Some area administrators have criticized the accountability system by saying it relies too heavily on STAAR test results.
“Overall, it’s not the issue of taking the test that is stressful,” Kelli Moulton, superintendent of Galveston public schools, said. “It is the use of the results to grade/degrade the work of the students and staff.”
The education agency’s handling of the transition to the new rating system was fueling dissent and mistrust among school administrators, Moulton said.
She noted that the agency had waited until testing began in April to announce standards and was waiting until June to make a decision on Harvey-affected districts.
“The fact that the state continues to use a student assessment to grade schools and school systems is inherent in the current system, and the premise behind the aversion and mistrust of any single-day, high-stakes assessment,” Moulton said.
Morath has already waived some state test rules for those affected by Harvey.
The commissioner in December 2017 said fifth- and eighth-grade students in Galveston County who fail state-mandated standardized tests won’t be held back from advancing to a higher grade next year.
Morath’s decision came at the urging of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who asked the education agency to find some way to provide relief for storm-affected districts.
