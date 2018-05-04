GALVESTON
Monica Lewinsky appeared before thousands of women Friday in Galveston to share her personal story about how she learned to deal with public humiliation and her efforts now as an anti-bullying advocate.
In January 1998, former President Bill Clinton's affair with a 22-year-old White House intern came to light and catapulted Lewinsky into the public eye in a scandal that dominated headlines and forever changed her life.
Twenty years later, Lewinsky is an anti-bullying advocate and public speaker after re-emerging in the public eye about four years ago to use her high profile to help other people experiencing cyberbullying and public shaming.
On Friday, Lewinsky spoke at the Galveston Chamber of Commerce's 11th annual women's conference where she talked about living through the first all-consuming news scandal in the internet age.
"In 1998, after having been swept up into an improbable romance, I was then swept up into the eye of a political, legal and media maelstrom like we had never seen before," Lewinsky said.
"Overnight, I went form being a completely private individual to a publicly humiliated one worldwide. I was patient zero of losing a personal reputation on a global scale instantaneously."
Lewinsky, 44, was scrutinized relentlessly and still has daily reminders of the mistake from strangers online, she said. The world was privy to the most intimate and private details of her life, she said. The internet allowed ridicule to happen on a near-constant basis and without borders, she said.
For years, she couldn't imagine showing her face again to the public and dealt with the PTSD from the event, she said.
In 2010, the suicide of a college freshman from New Jersey, Tyler Clementi, inspired Lewinsky to get more involved in anti-bullying initiatives, she said. A roommate of Clementi had filmed him being intimate with another man and posted it online. He was ridiculed online and a few days later committed suicide.
Since, Lewinsky has been publicly speaking about having compassion for others on the internet and has served as an ambassador and strategic advisor for the anti-bullying organization Bystander Revolution, she said.
Changing the behavior begins with evolving beliefs and shifting away from a world consumed with public humiliation, Lewinsky said. The culture needs to return to one that prioritizes empathy and compassion, she said.
Social media can be used to ridicule and harass others, but it's also given people ways to connect with others who might share their story, she said. It can be a tool to share a message of compassion, she said.
"We can help change behavior, we can all learn from our mistakes and be more resilient and move on from those mistakes and onto our next chapter, and we can together make society where this sometimes distancing affect of technology doesn't ruin our fundamental humanity."
Lewinsky answered audience questions for about 15 minutes. The chamber did not allow photography and quoting during a question-and-answer session at the end of her speech.
