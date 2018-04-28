LA MARQUE
Residents watched antique fire trucks and outlandishly decorated vehicles roll down the 11000 block of Delany Road in the city’s parade Saturday morning — all to celebrate a new fire station set to open May 11.
The $5.25 million fire station will have at least two vehicles, a fire truck and an ambulance, officials said.
The project includes two buildings: The Central Fire Station at 1000 Salt Grass Point Blvd. and the administration building at 5201 Texas Ave. The sites are adjacent.
The complex will include space for emergency medical responders and the emergency management operations, officials said.
“It’s a celebration just to know where it is and invite the community to come out and see all the fire trucks,” city spokeswoman Colleen Merritt said. “We have an existing fire station so the new fire station will become our central fire station.”
It was exciting to show her son all the fire vehicles, La Marque resident Molly Morrison said.
“We are just here because he really likes fire trucks,” she said.
The city had only one fire station for decades and it has not provided sufficient coverage to the western half of the city, Fire Chief Gerald Grimm said.
“This station addresses that void and will improve response times,” he said. “The direct result of this location and this new facility will greatly improve public safety.”
The station’s administration building also will provide aid in assisting the best emergency services to residents, Grimm said.
“The city has been deficient in the number of fire stations responding to emergencies,” he said. “We will also have a new fire administration building that provides a whole host of opportunities for the city and the fire department.”
