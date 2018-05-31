Residents of Galveston can sign up for the Galveston Citizens Police Academy, which will begin Thursday at the Garten Verein at Kempner Park, 2704 Ave. O, in Galveston.
The free academy, which will be conducted by Sgt. Destin Sims, will meet from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 23.
The mission of the academy is to provide awareness through education and is designed to increase awareness of the functions of the police department by educating residents on topics related to the role.
Register by visiting www.galvestontx.gov/cpa or by calling 409-765-3606.
— Angela Wilson
