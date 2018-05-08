The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service — Brazoria and Galveston County offices will present the Upper Gulf Coast Beef Cattle Improvement Series, a series of programs that will focus on the fundamental practices and principles involved in the management of a beef cattle herd.
Programs will be from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. May 22 and May 29 at the Burkey Ranch, 2333 Fairway Drive in Alvin, and the Brazoria County Extension Office, 21017 County Road 171, in Angleton, respectively.
Registration is $20 a person, which will include a meal and educational materials. Registration the day of will be $25.
Participants are asked to register at least three days before each program by calling 281-309-5068 or by emailing melissa.anderson@co.galveston.tx.us.
A complete agenda of the series and registration form can be found at galveston.agrilife.org/events or brazoria.agrilife.org/events.
— Angela Wilson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.