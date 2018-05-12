GALVESTON
Savory smoke filled the air at Pier 21 in Galveston on Saturday afternoon as an eclectic array of wild game sizzled on various blackened grills during the Yaga’s Children’s Fund Wild Game Cook-off.
The 22nd annual event, which features cook-off divisions from seafood, chicken and brisket to wild game and more, benefits the Yaga’s Children’s Fund, which aids Galveston County children’s charities.
The event is popular because of the range of meats cooked, including wolf and wild hog, Richard Garza, president of the fund’s board, said.
“We have had some exotic animals,” he said. “We’ve had exotic deer and elk. Historically, we’ve had possum and raccoons. Anything that can primarily be hunted.”
Another aspect that sets the event apart from other cook-off events is the pier location, Garza said.
“This has been one of the most unique cook-off locations in the country,” he said. “The breeze is always great, which is good for smokers.”
There are not many other cooking events where you can cook kangaroo, Lauri Dibrell, a member of the fund’s board, said.
“I think we have interesting stuff every year,” she said. “Kangaroo won one year. The teams really don’t tell us what they are cooking before they turn it in.”
People who attend the event each year are always surprised at seeing quail and alligator sizzling on the grills, Texas Barbecue Massacre member Tony Listi said.
The event is fun and you get to try different kinds of meats, but the main goal is to help out charities, Cool Cookers member Sean Welsh said.
“You are raising money for local charities and donating to the kids,” he said.
Welsh, who has been involved with the cook-off since it started, has prepared a lot of peculiar meats over the years, he said.
“Hog, elk, pheasant,” he said. “We’ve had several different things on the grills.”
The event is a fun way to kick off the summer, League City resident Richard Wichita said.
“I think it embodies Galveston,” he said. “It’s a fun island vibe mixed with traditional Texas smoking and barbecue.”
Bringing people together and helping local charities is why this event has been going on for more than two decades, Garza said.
“It’s our way of continuing that spirit of giving back to the community,” he said. “We get all these people with one goal together and it’s just incredible.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.