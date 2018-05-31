Twelve days after a mass shooting at Santa Fe High School, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday revealed his first proposals to improve school safety across Texas, including increasing the number of armed teachers and other employees through a marshal program, more response training and increasing the number of mental health professionals on staff.
Proposals under the School and Firearm Safety Action Plan are the first steps in creating healthier families, safer schools and safer communities in Texas, Abbott said.
"We all share a common bond," Abbott said. "We want action to prevent another shooting like what happened at Santa Fe High School."
Abbott announced his plan in Dallas on Wednesday morning. The announcement came less than a week after Abbott convened three days of roundtable discussions about school safety in Austin. During those discussions — which included Santa Fe students, teachers and their families — Abbott said he received hundreds of suggestions on ways to improve school safety.
A gunman May 18 killed 10 people inside Santa Fe High School and wounded 13 more using a shotgun and handgun that authorities allege he took from his father.
The plan released Wednesday included 40 suggestions to prevent shootings, some of which were immediately actionable, Abbott said.
Along with proposals to increase armed school marshals on school campuses and more active shooter training, Abbott also said schools must improve their designs to reduce threats and should have more mental health professionals on staff.
There is $110 million available in grants from the state school districts could immediately start applying for, Abbot said. That money could be used to help train teachers and school staff in firearm use.
"Arming teachers and not knowing who is armed, that is what we need," Abbott said.
Some of the programs Abbott highlighted in his proposal, like the school marshal program, have existed for years. Santa Fe Independent School Districts had the legal ability to secretly arm up to seven people at the high school, under the existing state law.
But the school district, which is guarded by its own police department, did not have any marshals when the shooting occurred.
Abbott made other suggestions as well.
He said a mobile app, called iWatch Texas, will launch next month to allow students, teachers and parents to report threats and suspicious activity to authorities anonymously. The technology for making anonymous tips already exists on the Texas Department of Public Safety website and mobile application, but Abbott said his plan with the new application will make reporting suspicious activity easier.
He also called for more monitoring of social media and for changing state law to make it easier to charge parents whose children misuse firearms. A new ad campaign, urging people to safely secure their weapons is also in the works.
Abbott said that his plans were not a mandate. School districts will be allowed to choose how they address their own safety measures, he said.
Some state leaders lauded Abbott's proposal. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Texas Speaker of the House Joe Straus announced plans to convene interim session committee meetings to discuss some of Abbott's proposals.
"In the coming days, I will issue other interim charges designed to help prevent another school shooting," Straus said. "I also hope that members of the House will present their own ideas for immediate action and for study before the Legislature meets again. This issue is a priority for the Texas House, and it will remain a priority well into the future."
State Sen. Larry Taylor, whose district includes Santa Fe, will serve as the committee chairman of a Texas Senate select committee to address school violence, Patrick announced.
However, not everyone supported Abbott's proposals.
Lupe Valdez, the Democratic candidate for Texas governor in next fall's general election, said Abbott's proposal "falls woefully short" of improving school safety and said there should be more done to directly address gun violence.
The Association of Texas Professional Educators urged the legislature to provide adequate funding for the extra staff and programs that Abbott called for.
Abbott left open the slim possibility that he could call a special session to address some school safety issues. It would need to be clear that legislators could agree on some legislation before he would do that, he said.
“If there is some consensus on laws that can be passed, I’m open to calling one," Abbott said.
(9) comments
Forty suggestions, not a single one involving gun control. Surprised?
Agreed....and as an educator, I can confirm that not one single educator I know wants armed teachers in the schools. So many things could and will go wrong with that plan. The solution to gun violence IS NOT MORE GUNNNNS!!!!!!!! SMH!
Have you or any other progressives ever read the Constitution and even know why the 2nd was put in there? I would think that an educator would have a clue, but I see from you post that isn't so!
Tell us all Oh enlightened one what gun control would have done to stop the Santa Fe shooting? Do you even understand what guns he used? Do you even understand that people like that kid could care less about any gun laws you or your progressive haters want to put up for the Congress critters to vote on? If you hate guns so much please move to Europe where guns are not allowed by honest people and only the government and the criminals have them....
What are you talking about, people can own guns in Europe! Look it up. But the laws are stricter there, which is one of the reasons they have much less gun violence and school shooters than we do, and unlike the U.S. most countries don't have the right to own firearms baked into their constitution.
I guess you haven't read his plan then, if you think it doesn't have any gun controls. "ENHANCING FIREARMS SAFETY. 1. Close Critical Information Gaps To Help Prevent Shootings Like That In Sutherland Springs: 2. Create a statewide case management system to provide magistrates immediate access to critical information and to speed the timely reporting of court records for federal background checks.
3. Study A Protective Order Law To Keep Guns Out Of The Hands Of Those Mentally Unfit To Bear Arms, But Only After Legal Due Process Is Allowed To Ensure Second Amendment Rights Are Not Violated:4. Encourage the Texas Senate and House leaders to issue an interim charge to consider the merits of adopting a red flag law allowing law enforcement, a family member, school employee, or a district attorney to file a petition seeking the removal of firearms from a potentially dangerous person only after legal due process is provided.
5. Mandate A 48-Hour Reporting Period To Close Gaps In Federally Mandated Background Checks: 6. Adjudications affecting the right to legally purchase and possess firearms should be reported within 48 hours. This 48-hour requirement should also extend to protective orders and family violence convictions. Courts should ensure that all disqualifying felony convictions are entered as soon as possible.
Strengthening The Safe Firearm Storage Law: 1. To help ensure firearm safety, make modifications to the Texas gun storage law. 2. Promote Awareness Of Safe Storage Practices: 3. Promote voluntary use of gun locks. 4. Increase notification and awareness of the law.
Mandatory Reporting Of Lost Or Stolen Guns:
To aid law enforcement, require that gun owners report when their firearms are lost or stolen within 10 days.
You can read the entire article here: https://gov.texas.gov/news/post/governor-abbott-unveils-plan-to-address-school-safety-in-texas
That's not gun control. It's gobbledegook and double talk. How about universal background checks on all gun purchases? What good does it do to have reliable background check database if people aren't required to check it before purchasing or selling a firearm? Just more of the same which is nothing...
If forty proposals, a meager $120M, an app and promises of more meetings are the extent of the response for 10 innocent Santa Fe lives lost, then we need to brace ourselves for yet other mass shootings. The results of the Governor's series of meetings offer more comfort to the NRA than to parents. That is, in relative terms, nothing has been done. When professionals can be caught in the 'fog of war' then it's mindless to propose more guns in schools and frightening to think of the possible outcomes. Most folks believe in the Second Amendment, I do. Thus you can have your guns, you just have to be responsible - and liable - for their use.
But speaking of the 2nd Amendment, why it was put in the Constitution, I'll bite. It was done, by the Founding Fathers, because yes, they remembered what it was like for the colonies to break away from Mother England, and and they didn't want colonists to have, like, the English monarch, or some other central gov't try to take away their arms, which is what happened sometimes in the history of England, and also they felt that colonists needed to be able to arm themselves because life on the frontier wasn't always necessarily safe. And yes, in this case, Santa Fe, the kid used his dad's shotgun & handgun, but many previous shootings like this, Vegas for instance, semiautomatics and things like AR-15's were used, because they can kill LOTS more people at once, that's one of the reason that weapon is the weapon of choice for mass shooters. I think you will find that most "Liberals" and "Progressives" like me are not ultimately after your weapons, we don't advocate banning guns entirely, just tightening up gun laws and certainly banning military grade weapons like AR-15's and other semi's, there is absolutely NO reason for normal citizens to be able to own guns like this, they're not useful for hunting. Well, if you believe the NRA's official stance yes, citizens DO need to be able to buy AR-15's, as many as they want, and yes, stockpile up thousands of rounds of ammunition, cuz, well, we all know that one day the bad, ole Federal Government is going to turn tyrannical and totalitarian so "The People" need to be able to arm themselves for when that day comes.
