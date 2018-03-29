TEXAS CITY
College of the Mainland began construction on a $16.25 million renovation project this week, the first capital improvement undertaking since the school opened in 1967, officials said.
Funded through a maintenance tax bond the college’s board of trustees approved in October, the project will upgrade the gym, student center and chemistry lab, officials said.
The gymnasium and pool will close today, and the pool will be filled in and the space converted to a multipurpose facility with space for 560 seats in lecture style or 360 seats around movable tables, according to plans drafted by Houston-based PBK Architects.
President Donald Trump’s new steel tariff, which puts a 25 percent tariff on imported steel and a 10 percent tariff on aluminum, has changed construction plans, however, officials said.
Because of the steel tariffs, which went into effect last week, architects will use a different kind of steel that’s more accessible in the Gulf Coast region and less expensive under the tariff system, PBK Architects Corporate Marketing Director Ryan Gregory said.
But the renovation project should be complete by the end of the year and the college is looking at more projects and the possibility of calling a bond referendum for November, College of the Mainland President Warren Nichols said.
“We have to have a bond referendum to allow us to build buildings or expand our square footage,” he said. “If we wanted to expand our nursing program, we have no place to do that.”
The maintenance tax bond only allows the college to repair existing facilities, Warren said.
“It will not allow us to build anything,” he said. “It will not allow you to increase your square footage and it will not allow you to build a new building. It only gives us an opportunity to fix what we currently have.”
The renovation project and adding new buildings are needed to modernize the college, Warren said.
“We need to increase and improve our image,” he said. “We need to increase curb appeal so that people will want to get up here. By doing all these things, we can increase the efficiency and the productivity. We can make it to where people will want to come here as opposed to need to come here.”
The construction project won’t greatly disrupt classes or inconvenience students and faculty, Director of Facilities and Maintenance Charles King said.
“I’m confident that we can get people situated to where they can function temporarily,” he said.
Expanded facilities to accommodate a growing student population has become critically important, Nichols said.
“Because we haven’t expanded our buildings in so many years, we are at capacity,” he said. “If I hired you tomorrow, I would not have an office for you.”
