Hours after hearing the testimony of a La Marque man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend, jurors convicted him of capital murder.
The conviction automatically sentenced Asustin Calderone to life in prison with no parole, Chief Assistant District Attorney Rebecca Russell said.
Calderone, 31, also known as Agustin Calderone Cruz, in 2015 was accused of strangling Stephanie Falcon, who was about four months pregnant when she was found dead in the first-floor apartment in the 1200 block of Spruce Street in La Marque, police said.
On Friday, Calderone took to the stand to testify that he was the victim of a botched investigation, to accuse investigators of lying and taking advantage of his mental state and to tell prosecutors he wouldn’t get tricked again.
“I was tricked into all of this,” Calderone said. “It was a trick, don’t you understand?”
Prosecutors said Calderone admitted during an interview with investigators. the he’d choked his girlfriend until she passed out
Defense attorney Mark Diaz told jurors that the investigation was flawed and that the statement was false.
Calderone on Friday echoed those claims, answering most of the prosecutions’ questions by saying he had been tricked, or denying statements he made in a video.
“I don’t recall it that way,” Calderone said.
An autopsy showed Falcon died of strangulation, officials said.
While investigating Falcon’s death, investigators learned she had been living with Calderone, officials said.
A short time before officers found Falcon’s body, police responded to a caller who reported a man acting strangely a few blocks from the apartment, officials said.
Officers arrested the man, who was later identified as Calderone, officials said.
Diaz on Friday asked Calderone whether investigators gave him time to understand what was happening before interviewing him about the case.
“He kept telling me to sign, sign, sign, sign,” Calderone said. “I was not understanding what was going on at the moment.”
Calderone was initially charged with murder before the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office upgraded the charge.
(1) comment
Good riddance!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.