Unwinding after a long day at work and drinking moderate amounts of alcohol such as red wine might not be as healthy as researchers previously thought, according to a study released earlier this month.
The international study by researchers at the University of Cambridge found adults should average no more than one alcoholic drink a day.
The study, combining results from 83 studies conducted in 19 countries and tracking almost 600,000 people who drank alcohol, found that people who consume more than seven drinks a week can expect to die sooner than those who drink less, according to British medical journal The Lancet, which published the study.
In the study, researchers focused on who developed and died from different forms of heart disease and found that drinking more than the recommended limit of alcohol could significantly raise your risk of stroke, fatal aneurysm and heart failure, according to The Lancet.
But the study’s results are potentially misleading for moderate drinkers, University of Texas Medical Branch Professor of Neuroscience Ping Wu said.
“I think that the interpretation of the study of one drink a day is misleading,” she said. “That study says seven drinks per week, but they didn’t really specify if this is one drink a day, two drinks a day, then the other days no drinks.”
Wu, who has conducted research on alcohol’s effects on the brain, said she believes people who consume one alcoholic drink each day in the span of a week wouldn’t be at a high health risk, Wu said.
“If you drink one drink a day, like 12 ounces of beer or 5 ounces of wine, one drink a day probably won’t do that much harm,” she said.
The study doesn’t worry League City resident Amy Ward.
“Everything kills you,” Ward said. “Make responsible choices, but you only live once. It also depends on the person.”
Whether a person drinks one alcohol beverage a day or several, people should watch their drinking habits, Wu said.
“You probably want to have a better drinking behavior,” she said. “But I personally don’t think one drink a day will do harm unless those persons have a predisposed disease. If they don’t have other health issues, I don’t think one drink a day would cause significant problems.”
Alcohol studies are released yearly, and people should just monitor their drinking amount instead of allowing studies to dictate their habits, Webster resident Christopher Nix said.
“You could save your drinks throughout the week, and drink them in one day,” he said.
Wu warns that waiting until the end of the week and binge drinking is not a healthy alternative.
“It’s more important to note that every week where you have one day where you binge or drink a lot, that’s probably more harmful, but that’s not specified in the study,” Wu said.
People shouldn’t be overly concerned about the study, Wu said.
“Well, I do not drink alcohol, I will occasionally have some, and I don’t see much harm because there’s not much evidence,” Wu said.
People are in charge of their own lives and should not base their recreational activities on a study, Wu said.
“You have to make a decision based on your own health conditions,” she said. “You can’t base studies from one source or one interpretation.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.