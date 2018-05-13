DICKINSON
As nonprofit Bayou Animal Services Corp. designs a bigger, more modern facility to shelter strays, the organization could get more money for expansion.
The Petco Foundation presented Bayou Animal Services officials with a $500,000 grant for a new shelter in November 2017. The Bayou Animal Services board already had $500,000 for a new shelter. The Petco grant doubled the $500,000 the board already had, meaning the shelter will get a $1 million facility.
And this month, Sarah Saunders, shelter operations coordinator, learned she was nominated for the Petco Foundation’s Unsung Hero Award for her shelter services during Hurricane Harvey. If she wins, she would receive $25,000. The money would go directly into the shelter’s new facility.
“I am more excited that we might get another grant if we win,” Saunders said.
Blueprints and contractor bids for the new shelter are underway, shelter officials said. The new shelter, 3120 Deats Road, will house about 60 kennels.
Bayou Animal Services had as many as 200 dogs and 100 cats at a time after Harvey, which struck in August, and an upgraded facility is necessary, shelter manager Melvin Trover said.
The layout of the new facility is nearly finished and the next step will be hiring a contractor, Trover said.
“We are in the final stages where we can actually confirm a contractor,” he said. “It’s gone out to a contractor and within a week or two, we should have an offer to give to city council to confirm a contract to build the shelter.”
The facility will provide better animal intake and veterinary care, Saunders said.
“I’ve been involved in the planning process a little bit,” she said. “We will have really neat things that will be inside there.”
The temporary facility is not big enough and the animals deserve better, Saunders said.
“Shelters are not cheap,” she said. “I would love to have more space for animals and kennels to keep them clean.”
Helping animals is important to any city and giving shelters better facilities can only improve how they do their jobs, Mayor Julie Masters.
“It’s badly needed,” she said. “We know Dickinson is going to grow so we know a large facility will be needed in the future.”
As the city of Dickinson continues to rebuild after Harvey, the shelter is just trying to improve day by day, Trover said.
“We are waiting for a new shelter to be built so we can start helping more animals and people in our community,” he said.
