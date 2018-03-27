The Harris and Eliza Kempner Fund on Tuesday announced Lauren E. Scott as its new executive director.
Scott will replace Anne Brasier, who was with the fund for 10 years and recently moved to Madison, Wis.
Scott is a resident of Galveston, and previously worked for the University of Texas Medical Branch as the associate director of behavioral health and research in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology.
"Lauren has the passion and dedication to Galveston and philanthropy that directly mirrors what my family has done for 72 years," said Eliza Quigley, Kempner Fund president. "It is an exciting time to be with the fund to continue its philanthropic legacy. Lauren will undoubtedly bring experience, wisdom and leadership to this role.”
— Angela Wilson
