GALVESTON
County leaders are preparing to argue that federal housing dollars for Hurricane Harvey recovery should be accessible to homeowners in more affluent areas than allowed under federal law.
Precinct 4 Commissioner Ken Clark said Monday the county should be prepared to ask for a waiver on rules about how some $5 billion in federal money will be distributed to Harvey-affected communities.
“I’m concerned we may not get the help that we need for our residents,” Clark said.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development allocated $5.02 billion to Texas in November to repair houses, businesses and infrastructure damaged by Harvey, which struck the Texas coast in late August. More than 20,000 homes across Galveston County were damaged by the storm.
About one-fifth of the federal money already been promised to Houston and Harris County, with the rest being split among other Texas counties, Clark said. Local shares haven’t been decided, but Clark said one federal rule could limit the money for Galveston County residents needing assistance, he said
Federal law requires that 70 percent of Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery money go to low- and moderate-income households.
Local communities most damaged by Harvey, including League City, Dickinson and Friendswood, have lower concentrations of people who would qualify for the money, Clark said.
Without a waiver, people who may deserve money — like homeowners who lived outside the 500-year floodplain and were uninsured — might be denied assistance, Clark said.
“I would submit to the court that 60 percent of the people impacted by Hurricane Harvey lived outside the 500-year flood plain,” Clark said. “They might not be eligible for help.”
Under housing department rules, households earning 50 percent or less of an area’s median income are “low income.” Households earning 80 percent or less are “moderate income.”
In Galveston County, the federally recognized median income for a family of four is $74,900. That means a household earning less than $37,450 would qualify as low income, those earning less than $59,900 would qualify as moderate income.
Clark also worried infrastructure projects meant to benefit qualifying low-income areas might be disallowed because they would also benefit surrounding higher-income areas, which might skew the benefit calculation.
The state action plan could be released this week, Texas General Land Office spokeswoman Brittany Eck said. The agency is working to translate the document into five languages — another federal rule — before it is released for public comment, she said.
When it is, people will have 14 days to respond to the proposals. The plan would then go back to the land office to be finalized. Clark said he would also like the public comment period to be extended from 14 days to 30 days.
The issue was discussed during a workshop meeting and commissioners did not take a vote on the topic on Monday.
