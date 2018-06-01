The Port of Galveston through the first quarter of 2018 made almost $1.5 million more in net income than it did through the first quarter of 2017 — a difference leaders attribute to changes enacted by new upper management.
It was a rare bit of good revenue news for the port, which has struggled on razor-thin margins for years while carrying about $150 million in needed facility improvements.
Officials in December trimmed 2018 revenue projections by more than $2 million after a hard 2017 called for cost-cutting and other measures to improve the bottom line and named a new director to run the port.
“I’m really pleased with the new port director,” said Ted O’Rourke, chairman of the port’s governing board. “He’s a very skilled negotiator, which I think is one thing we need. And the people he’s put in have been amazing.”
Port Director Rodger Rees took over in Galveston in January after the Wharves Board of Trustees hired him in a 6-0 vote.
Since taking over, Rees has moved swiftly to make changes at the public docks, O’Rourke said.
Those changes included departure of two longtime upper executives.
“We are doing a reorganization internally and looking at some cost-cutting,” Rees said. “The increase to our bottom line is a combination of that and increased revenue from cargo.”
Rees made waves in March when he announced that Roger Quiroga, the former director of economic development and external affairs, would leave the port. Quiroga was making about $103,000 yearly, according to port documents.
Several other staff members have also since been removed from their positions, most notably John Peterlin, longtime director of marketing and administration, Rees said.
Peterlin was one of 29 people, including Rees, who had applied for the vacant port director position.
Peterlin had been with the port for about 18 years, Rees said. He was the port’s second-highest paid employee at $162,234 yearly in that position as of 2017, according to port documents.
“There’s been a reduction of expenses, no doubt about it,” Rees said. “That’s helped us through the year. With the reorganization, some positions were eliminated. But some might be filled, but we won’t know for sure until we make a more full reorganization plan.”
Those changes, combined with more cargo calls, have given the port more income than expected, Rees said.
The port handled more than 1.6 million tons of cargo during the first quarter of 2018, compared with 1.2 million tons during the same period in 2017, an increase of more than 37 percent, according to port data.
The end result is that the port has earned more than $2.1 million in net income through April, compared with $680,000 in 2017, according to port data.
Port officials in December projected operating revenues of about $37.4 million in 2018 against operating expenditures of $37.2 million.
Officials at the time said the projections were conservative and influenced by a difficult 2017 fiscal year during which the port made about $2 million less than expected.
Port officials had projected $38.6 million in operating revenues for 2017, but made only about $36.5 million after setbacks including a downtick in cruise ship calls because of Hurricane Harvey, increased dredging costs and declining profits from several businesses, including the grain industry.
Galveston Mayor Jim Yarbrough, who serves in the port’s governing board, at the time urged port leaders to cut costs and drive up revenues.
Galveston has the fourth-busiest U.S. cruise port. It’s a landlord port that generates much of its income from lease agreements with maritime tenants and fees related to ship calls.
