The Santa Fe Independent School District on Thursday received a $1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education to help cover costs of recovery efforts after the May 18 shooting at Santa Fe High School.
The grant was made through the Project School Emergency Response to Violence grant program, which since 2001 has provided schools and colleges with money after traumatic events including shootings, suicides and hate crimes.
“No student, parent or educator should have to experience the trauma suffered by so many at Santa Fe High School and other schools throughout the country,” U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos said.
The grant will pay for “essential services” to aid with recovery at Santa Fe ISD. She did not specify what those services were. DeVos had been in frequent contact with state and local education officials to offer help since the shooting, the agency said in a news release.
Santa Fe ISD officials did not immediately respond to a phone call seeking comment about the grant award.
Officials expect more federal and state grant money to be sent to Texas schools because of the Santa Fe shooting.
A school safety improvement plan revealed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday identified $110 million available to Texas school districts to make safety improvements.
The Governor’s Criminal Justice Division has already provided grants to Santa Fe for crisis counselors and mental health resources for students, families and first responders in Santa Fe, according to the governor’s office.
