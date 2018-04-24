Opening arguments in the trial of a La Marque man accused in the 2015 killing of his pregnant girlfriend are set for today.
Asustin Calderone, 31, also known as Agustin Calderone Cruz, is charged with capital murder of multiple persons in the death of Stephanie Falcon, who was about four months pregnant when she was found dead in a first-floor apartment in the 1200 block of Spruce in La Marque, police said.
Calderone was initially charged with murder before the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office upgraded the charge.
An autopsy of Falcon’s body showed she had been strangled, officials said.
While investigating at the complex, investigators learned Falcon lived with Calderone, officials said.
A short time before officers found Falcon’s body, police responded to a caller who reported a man acting strangely a few blocks from the apartment, officials said.
Officers arrested the man, who was later identified as Calderone, officials said.
Attorneys on Tuesday selected a jury and trial is set to begin at 9:15 a.m. today with opening arguments, Judge Kerry Neves said.
— Matt deGrood
