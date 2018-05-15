Texas has joined several other states in filing a lawsuit in federal court asserting the controversial Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival program is unlawful.
The state of Texas, along with Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Nebraska, South Carolina and West Virginia filed suit against the United States, and several officials with national security and border organizations in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas in Brownsville.
That district court also covers Galveston County.
President Barack Obama took unilateral executive action without legislative approval in 2012 and 2014 to create deferred action programs that allow millions of undocumented immigrants to remain in the country legally, the lawsuit asserts.
The states listed in the suit are concerned the program will continue indefinitely without a judge ruling it unlawful, according to the complaint.
“This lawsuit is emphatically about the rule of law,” the complaint asserts. “The policy merits of immigration laws are debated in and decided by Congress.”
The states are asking the court to cancel all active permits through the deferred action programs, court records show.
PETA SUIT
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is suing the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Secretary Sonny Perdue, asserting that they violated the law by renewing the license for the Bayou Wildlife Zoo in Alvin.
The group filed the suit Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, asserting that the department erred in renewing licenses at five places with roadside zoos.
UTMB LAWSUIT KICKED
The Court of Appeals for the First District of Texas has ruled against a former nurse supervisor who accused the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston of racial discrimination.
“We hold that (Alicia) Guajardo failed to establish a prima facie case of discrimination because she failed to show that she received less favorable treatment than a similarly situated non-Hispanic employee,” Justice Harvey Brown said in the court’s opinion.
Guajardo, a Hispanic woman, filed the appeal with the court in July 2017, records show.
Guajardo, who had been a nurse supervisor since 2001, filed a lawsuit in the 10th District Court in Galveston in 2015, asserting she had been demoted to a nurse clinician and had her pay reduced because she had complained about racial discrimination.
The medical branch filed a response claiming the court lacked jurisdiction over the claims and that it had legitimate reasons for the demotion.
The court later ruled in the medical branch’s favor to the jurisdiction and dismissed the case with prejudice, court records show.
ASBESTOS DEATH
The family of a former Monsanto employee in Texas City is suing the agrochemical company, asserting exposure to asbestos during his employment led to his death.
Henrietta, Alexander, Sylvia Ann and Victor Bernard Fears and Von Charleston Cross filed suit as heirs of Willis Fears against Pharmacia, formerly known as Monsanto Co. May 9 in the 10th District Court.
Willis Fears died Feb. 18, 2017 from asbestos-related lung cancer, the lawsuit asserts.
Fears was exposed to asbestos while employed by Monsanto in Texas City between 1963 and 1973, according to the lawsuit.
The defendants have not yet responded to the suit, court records show.
TRIALS THIS WEEK
There are no trials this week.
