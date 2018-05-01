GALVESTON
Despite a major hurricane in August, Galveston had about 600,000 more tourists in 2017 than the year before — a turnout that injected more than $1.1 billion into the local economy, officials said.
During a tourism summit Thursday, Galveston Park Board Executive Director Kelly de Schaun presented the island’s tourism figures for 2018. She highlighted the progress made in luring visitors and noted some of the future challenges to address to keep momentum, including retaining tourism employees.
By the numbers, about 7 million people visited the island in 2017, compared to about 6.4 million in 2016, de Schaun said. The number was an “all-time high,” she said.
Tourists spent $833.7 million in direct-tourism spending, which was estimated to generate $1.15 billion in the local economy, she said. The port had registered more than 950,000 cruise passengers, de Schaun said.
The biggest gains happened in December — a boon for the tourism industry, which has tried to attract visitors during the off-season — during which the island had a 24 percent increase in hotel tax collections compared to 2016, she said.
“If you work in the industry, you know where we need to grow our dollars and tourism opportunities is not June, July and August, but in September, October and November,” de Schaun said.
The industry was trying to attract people from out of state with the idea that the farther they come to visit, the longer they stay, she said.
“While the raw numbers of 7 million is a great thing to have, the name of the game is getting less people to spend more money, as opposed to more people who spend less money,” de Schaun said.
More than 500 people, most affiliated with the local tourism industry and other businesses that benefit from visitors to the island, attended the fourth annual Galveston Island Tourism Summit at the convention center, 5600 Seawall Blvd.
The daylong, free event featured panels for tourism professionals about how to improve visitors’ experiences, boost revenues and attract new opportunities.
Some discussions highlighted a theme that dominates conversations among city leaders: the mutually-beneficial relationship between tourists and residents.
While heavy traffic along main corridors or longer waits at restaurants during peak seasons may annoy locals, tourists afford a higher quality of life for islanders, officials said.
Improving Galveston for locals by addressing roads and infrastructure or building new beaches and sports complexes, also improved experiences for visitors and encouraged people to return, officials said.
In turn, boosting tourism to the island helped local businesses and created an environment for thriving local entertainment and restaurants, officials said.
One in three jobs on the island is in tourism and tax revenues have afforded opportunities while taking a greater share of the tax burden off homeowners, de Schaun said. Tourism generated $169 million in taxes in 2017, she said.
For local homeowners, tourism helped offset the average tax burden by about $4,000, de Schaun said.
To that end, City Manager Brian Maxwell during a packed lunch session speech highlighted some of the things the city is doing to better the island, mitigate increased traffic and benefit residents and tourists.
Maxwell applauded de Schaun and park board management for their successes boosting tourism while jesting about sharing the island with visitors.
“Whenever you’re sitting in traffic or upset that you’re having to wait for a table because it’s your God-given right as a Galvestonian to never have to wait for a table, blame Kelly,” Maxwell joked.
The city had also accomplished a lot in recent years by getting road and drainage projects underway or completed, he said. The city had added lights and other beautification and safety improvements to downtown and other well-trafficked areas, he said.
“Things that seemed pie in the sky four years ago, you’re starting to see the results,” Maxwell said.
Those results had benefits for the tourism industry.
Projects like landscape beautification happening around the city and smoothly paved streets make residents happy, but also make Galveston more attractive to visitors, Maxwell said.
“If we’re greeting people with hole-infested streets or lights out; if we’re greeting them with broken sidewalks and curbs, they’re not going to come back,” Maxwell said.
New bike lanes and other measures to improve traffic were coming together all around the city, he said. Making Galveston more walkable and easier to navigate improved quality of life for residents and tourists, he said.
Mobility had been a top priority, Maxwell said. The city rolled out a new rubber-wheel trolley system last year, which had been highly successful, he said. There were other projects in the pipeline aimed at making it easier to navigate the island by foot, bike or public transit, he said.
“The key to successful tourism on the island is to get people out of their cars,” Maxwell said.
(1) comment
Clapping 👏
Good news!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.