GALVESTON
A hearing about a restraining order against members of the Galveston County Republican Party has been delayed until next week.
The hearing was originally scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday in Galveston’s 56th District Court. Court records indicate the meeting has been rescheduled for March 29.
Visiting judge Lisa Burkhalter was scheduled to hear from the parties involved in the restraining order, Galveston County Republican Party Chairman Carl Gustafson and a group of eight county precinct chairs against whom Gustafson sought the order.
Burkhalter granted a temporary restraining order against the group last week, barring the precinct chairs from holding meetings or taking actions on behalf of the county party.
The chairs are part of a group that has criticized Gustafson’s leadership and tried to wrest control of the party by forming a steering committee they assert should control some party functions.
Gustafson contends the group has no authority.
The restraining order came after members of the steering committee attempted to access a party account at Moody Bank. The bank, citing the confusion caused by the committee’s action, asked a court to declare who is in charge of the party.
The reason for delaying the hearing was not immediately clear Thursday. Gustafson’s attorney did not return a phone call seeking comment Thursday morning.
