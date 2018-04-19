Galveston Independent School District officials are moving forward with plans to assess demographic trends and facility needs in preparation for a second bond election after the upcoming May vote.
Trustees have agreed to contracts with two firms to conduct facilities and demographic assessments for about $157,000.
The two separate assessments have been in the works since trustees in February called a $31 million May bond referendum, which leaders envision as the first in a two-part plan to improve district facilities.
The studies are necessary because the second bond election would focus on long-term needs, officials said.
“These are small investments to make that may be, in 5 to 15 years, very valuable to the district,” Trustee Johnny Smecca said Wednesday.
District officials hired Houston-based PBK Architects, one of six bidders, to conduct a facilities condition and needs assessment, Trustee Anthony Brown said.
The study will cost about $100,000 and include an evaluation of the district’s buildings and equipment, and provide comprehensive reports and data for the district to use, officials said.
The assessment should take three or four months to complete, officials said.
District leaders are already familiar with the Houston-based firm, having worked with it to prepare the May bond referendum.
Meanwhile, a College Station-based firm will handle the district’s demographic assessment.
Trustees on Wednesday agreed to a $47,900 contract with Population and Survey Analysts to conduct the demographic assessment.
The survey will include demographics, housing trends, graphic information data development, economic conditions and enrollment projections along with long range reports, officials said.
The firm usually takes about four to five months to conduct an assessment, but there have not yet been discussions about a specific timeline for Galveston, said Stacy Tepera, president of Population and Survey Analysts.
The district is using an unexpected $1.2 million surplus for the 2017 fiscal year to cover both studies, Superintendent Kelli Moulton said.
The May election will not raise the district’s tax rate, officials said.
District officials have said the staggered bond elections are necessary because they don’t have time to prepare for a comprehensive examination of long-term needs before the deadline to call a May vote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.