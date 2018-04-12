The green carpets at the Shrine of the True Cross are gone, and the Rev. Larry Wilson doesn’t exactly miss them.
The carpets, which once covered the floor of the sanctuary, were a longtime feature of the church before Hurricane Harvey. They were ripped up before the storm, as part of a long-planned renovation, which became considerably more complicated after the storm pushed more than 3 feet of water into the sanctuary.
The carpets were replaced with shining marble floors that reflect sunlight coming in through the church’s massive stained-glass windows.
Nearly seven months after Hurricane Harvey flooded Dickinson, the sanctuary is finally open again.
“I love it. I really do,” said Wilson, the parish’s priest since 2013. The new floors and the sanctuary’s new sound system make the worship area seem like new, he said.
Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, the Archbishop of Roman Catholic Diocese of Galveston-Houston, reconsecrated True Cross’ sanctuary in a service last week. The first funerals and weddings in the rebuilt sanctuary were scheduled to begin Thursday.
The sanctuary was already undergoing renovations when Harvey came, and the building bears few signs now of the storm’s damage, except for a water line on one brick wall. There are new floors and a new altar, which DiNardo blessed.
The archbishop has been supportive of the church since the storm, even while the city was being flooded, Wilson said.
DiNardo called Wilson as he was waiting to be rescued from the second story of a church office building during the flood.
“It’s a strange feeling to get a call from the cardinal while you’re waiting on a boat,” Wilson said. “I’ve received many calls from him directly since then. He’s been very supportive and he loves this parish.”
The church officially serves 2,500 families, Wilson said. Many of them come from Dickinson but others have been displaced from other communities flooded by the storm.
Since the storm, some True Cross members have been attending services at the local Knights of Columbus hall. That space is much smaller than the church’s spacious sanctuary, but Wilson said he didn’t think the change disturbed anyone’s faith.
“People were faithful,” he said. “They would cram into that building and have Mass every week. Many of them still are displaced or have moved out of Dickinson. It’s been rough on them. Most of them are not finished with their housing problems.”
Dickinson Mayor Julie Masters is a member of True Cross and said its reopening service was like coming home.
“It’s gorgeous,” she said. “I can’t wait to go back.”
The Shrine of the True Cross is a pilgrimage site for many people, Wilson said. As the name suggests, the church is home to an artifact that believers say is a piece of the cross that Jesus Christ died on.
There is still work to be done at True Cross, Wilson said. The rectory he occupied before the storm is still uninhabitable. He’s staying in an apartment in League City.
“I’m in exile,” he said.
The administration and school buildings still need extensive repairs as well, he said.
Still, True Cross’ reopening was like a reward after a test of faith, he said.
“This is a family, like any church,” Wilson said. “We stick together and we pray for each other and try to help each other out.”
