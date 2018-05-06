LEAGUE CITY
Growing up, Stephen Whatley would watch the concave spots in his father’s legs when he sat on the couch in their living room. Sometimes, a piece of shrapnel would rise to the surface.
Shrapnel struck Albert Ford Whatley on June 24, 1944, when he was a sailor aboard the USS Phaon in the Pacific theater during World War II, an injury that earned him a Purple Heart.
After his father died in 2007, Stephen Whatley had the Purple Heart in his computer bag in his truck in Webster. He intended to get it framed in a shadow box, but someone broke into his truck and stole the computer bag.
More than a decade later, the Purple Heart found its way back to Whatley when the League City Police Department cleaned out its evidence room in September, Detective Gary Yates said.
Albert Ford Whatley, who lived in San Leon at the time of his death, didn’t share many war stories with family, his son said.
“Those guys didn’t talk about it,” Stephen Whatley said.
The USS Phaon was in the Pacific Ocean during World War II to repair other ships, according to Navy records. Although a Japanese air strike didn’t hit the U.S. Navy ship, the near miss killed two and injured 11, including Albert Ford Whately. His wounds were so severe, medics thought he was dead, his son said.
The U.S. Navy sent Albert Ford Whatley to Naval Air Station Corpus Christi to recover, his son said. The base had a lot of history for the Whatley family.
“His dad built that base,” Stephen Whatley said. “Both my kids were born there.”
After he got an honorable discharge from the Navy, Albert Ford Whatley became an accountant who loved to fish, his obituary stated. He got a shrimp boat and would move in 1966 from Bellaire to San Leon, one block from the water.
Albert Ford Whatley had to walk with a cane for the rest of his life, and the injuries got worse as he got older, Stephen Whatley said.
He also had to fight Veteran Affairs for years over changing his disability status, a fight he won in 1980, his son said.
Albert Ford Whatley also had a keen sense of humor and played practical jokes on friends, who would reciprocate, his son said.
Yates found the Purple Heart in September during a court-ordered cleaning of the evidence room. He used his detective skills to track down his next of kin, police department spokesman Kelly Williamson said.
Stephen Whatley, who now lives in Pecos, traveled to League City at the end of April to pick up his father’s medal from the police.
“His whole life he had shrapnel in his legs,” Stephen Whatley said. “It never stopped him from what he wanted to do.”
