GALVESTON
Crews are slated to complete the decommissioning of a former floating nuclear reactor being dismantled in the city’s port by this summer, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said in a recent letter.
The team working on the dismantlement recently completed removing the wall that surrounded the majority of the reactor pressure vessel, said Hans Honerlah, program manager for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Baltimore district.
In all, more than a million pounds of waste have been removed from the vessel and transported to Waste Control Specialists’ disposal facility in Andrews County, according to the Army Corps.
“This is a significant milestone, leaving the last major removal being the removal of the remaining bottom portion of the larger Reactor Containment Vessel — which is the large vessel that contained the vast majority of the nuclear elements on the Sturgis,” Honerlah wrote in a March email to the Galveston City Council.
The team has been working on radiological surveys to prepare the barge for its ship-breaking in Brownsville, he said. More than 99 percent of the radioactive waste has been safely removed to date, Honerlah said.
“Environmental monitoring has been continuous since before the arrival of the Sturgis in Galveston and no evidence of radioactive material, lead or increased radiation exposure from the Sturgis has been documented outside of the reactor containment area to date,” he said.
After all of the radioactive materials have been removed, the team will access the hull bottom tanks to complete the required surveys to allow the vessel to be released for ship-breaking, he said. Ship-breaking refers to demolition of a ship.
The Sturgis arrived in Galveston in April 2015. The $36.4 million project to dismantle the barge, which was once used as a nuclear reactor to power facilities in Panama, sparked controversy among some residents before it began. However, there have been no reported environmental or health problems from the project since it began.
The Sturgis began its service as a World War II Liberty ship. In 1963, it was converted into a floating nuclear power station and outfitted with a nuclear reactor. The ship was eventually used to provide electricity for the Panama Canal Zone. The reactor was shut down in 1978 and had been kept in storage in Virginia until the corps decided to dispose of it.
