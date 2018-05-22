GALVESTON
The Galveston park board could as early as next month establish a new policy dictating how much money it keeps in reserves, officials said.
The Galveston Park Board of Trustees on Tuesday briefly discussed a new policy proposal to keep enough reserves to cover about four months of operating expenses, including salaries, on hand. The park board does not currently have a policy of how much money it should keep, said Michael Moser, controller for the park board.
“This is going to cover the debt requirements we’ve got month to month and the utilities to keep the lights on,” Executive Director Kelly de Schaun said.
As of late March, the park board had about $9.8 million on hand, according to park board documents. Four months of operating expenses translated to about $4.7 million, officials said.
If the new bylaw passes, that portion could not be used for any purposes other than emergency cases unless the majority of the board votes otherwise, officials said.
The board also wanted to figure in other big-ticket expenses to save for in case of emergencies, such as if a hurricane struck and drained some of the reserves, de Schaun said.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency now requires most local governments to pay certain insurance deductibles or repairs in advance and get reimbursed later, which can take months or even years, so the park board needed to plan for that, she said.
De Schaun advocated for other funding to be, in essence, set aside for instances where the park board might need to pay insurance deductibles and situations in which it might want money on hand for changes to its marketing plan for tourism to the island, she said.
A subcommittee of the park board had examined the policy and compared it to other similarly situated, fiscally-conservative boards, Trustee John “Rocky” Sullivan said. The four-month reserve policy should be sufficient, but he noted it still wouldn’t leave a lot of wiggle room.
“There’s a myth of the park board sitting on lots of money and it isn’t the case,” Sullivan said. In a worst-case scenario, “we would not have enough cash to handle those issues.”
The park board could vote on the policy in June, Moser said.
