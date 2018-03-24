GALVESTON
Chanting “Thank you youth,” more than 200 protesters gathered Saturday on Seawall Boulevard for an anti-violence rally dubbed “March for Our Lives.”
Organized by the Galveston Progressive Connection, the rally, running from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Fort Crockett Park on the beach side of Seawall Boulevard, was part of a nationwide demonstrations for gun control laws.
The crowd of protesters called for policy changes across the nation and held up various signs, including some that stated: “Thoughts and prayers are not enough!”
The rally was peaceful, although one participant, Kevin Moran, said about a dozen armed counter-demonstrators formed up across the street as the rally ended.
More than 800 March for Our Lives demonstrations were planned across the nation, sparked by the Feb. 14 shooting in Parkland, Fla., that left 17 people dead, The Associated Press said.
The Galveston rally was created to let people voice their opinions in a collective display, event organizer Lyssa Graham said.
“We have been working on this for a couple of weeks,” she said. “You feel isolated sometimes if you see all the activity happening in big cities, but our island and small cities are impacted as well.”
Collaborating with residents and orchestrating a rally felt natural, event organizer Azure Bevington said.
“I’ve known Lyssa for a couple years and we have been involved in some other advocacy stuff,” she said. “We were really just talking about all these issues after the national movement.”
Just like any city, Galveston needs to be represented, Bevington said.
“There was always something going on in Houston but nothing that ever happened on the island,” she said. “We felt that people needed an opportunity to come together.”
The Parkland students woke the nation up and Galveston needed to be a part of that moment, Bevington said.
“We want people to see that there are people in this community that are really committed and people want stronger gun laws,” she said. “This movement is very unique in that it’s driven by these students who said they want to see change. We wanted to reach out to students and let students tell us what they wanted to see.”
Arming teachers is not a reasonable solution to the problem, Galveston resident Krystal Greer said.
“I’m going to school to be a teacher,” she said. “I don’t think guns belong in the hands of teachers. We should be giving them funding.”
Students from Ball High School also spoke at the rally.
“I’m a student and this worries me a lot,” Alondra Saucedo said. “We should share how secure our schools are in Galveston and share that with other communities. We are pretty safe.”
Events like this not only make a bold statement, but they allow people to come together, Graham said.
“The local part is very important,” she said. “It is really empowering to not feel alone in our community.”
Nothing more than leftist propaganda pushing to destroy our nations Constitution. I do wonder why so many are pushing for gun control when all they have to do is look at the demon-crat led major cities like Chicago and see how well gun control does NOT work.... What is amazing is that these people think that they are ought to save the children and yet this same group of people are the very ones who push the agenda of slaughtering the innocent upon the altar of convenience that they call "choice".... Over 60 million innocent have been slaughtered and yet you hear nothing from this crowd about those children! Just like this is the same group that loves to free the guilty and condemn the innocent.... How strange the left is and how perverted their thinking is.... BTW, this is the same group that demanded that God be thrown out of the schools and then wonder what is going on in the schools!!!!
Oh, I almost forgot and that is this is the agenda that the media is pushing as they are deeply entrenched with the leftist agenda!
Paul. I’ve voted republican in every election. I own over 50 working firearms as a collector. Let me say that these are NOT that same group who murderd 60 mm innocents. These are kids who care and are afraid and I don’t think even one of them is a CNN reporter
You might just shut up ,listen and think your way through this instead of exercising your Rush-rant. Sounds like your a hammer and everything looks like a nail.
As a gun owner and NRA supporter/member I think these young people are really wonderful. Yet these marches are a failure because they didn't come up with anything criminals or the insane will observe. No law criminals won't break. Until that law is passed we must cope with the danger. Passing any law that only law abiding people will respect is useless, they aren't the problem. Disarming the honest empowers the dishonest.
