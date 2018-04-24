GALVESTON
The park board’s top executive is concerned about “mission creep” in the city’s review of assets, which has put some park projects at a standstill, she said Tuesday.
Park board Executive Director Kelly de Schaun, during a meeting of the Galveston Park Board of Trustees on Tuesday, raised concerns about the city’s lack of communication with park board officials and the delay of progress on park projects caused by the review.
Without communication between the city and park board, the ongoing review raised some uncertainty about how the city and its elected leaders viewed the role of the park board and who has the authority to make major decisions about the parks, she said.
“We’re at a standstill and have been at a standstill for 12 months,” de Schaun said.
After months of discussion, the Galveston City Council voted in August to begin an asset review of city-owned properties managed by the Park Board of Trustees, which oversees the island’s tourism initiatives, and the Wharves Board of Trustees, which governs the Port of Galveston.
City officials asked the park board for contracts and a long list of documents related to properties and parks managed by the board, but owned by the city. The park board has fulfilled the request, de Schaun said.
De Schaun said she didn’t oppose a review of city-owned assets or revisiting and scrutinizing contracts and budgets, but had concerns about how the review has been conducted, she said.
“There’s been no dialogue between the two institutions,” de Schaun said. “My understanding is the park board is a valued partner to the city and when you have a valued partner you enter into dialogue that is cooperative and collaborative about how to improve processes.”
The review had delayed certain long-sought projects in the parks, including the potential demolition of the pavilion in Seawolf Park.
“We’re at a complete standstill for any of the improvements that we’re making at the park at a time when we’ve been writing grants and getting money,” de Schaun said.
“To continue to hold off on major decisions while paperwork is compiled and analyzed in my estimation is a really inefficient way to go.”
Councilman Craig Brown, the city council’s appointee to the park board, said the city plans to present the findings of its asset review for the park board and port at a May 24 meeting. The city would likely meet with the park board before the meeting with possible recommendations about cleaning up contracts, Brown said.
“They’ve been in a collection mode up until this point,” Brown said. “From this point forward, there should be more dialogue and I think there will be.”
The city has talked about starting a second phase of the asset review, but details haven’t yet emerged about what that might entail, Brown said. The city council would have to approve a second phase, he said.
The review seemed to be getting away from its original scope, de Schaun said.
“There’s been what I call a mission creep in regards to what is the role of the park board vis a vis what is the role of city council,” de Schaun said.
In December, the city sent its request for information to the park board, including about its existing contracts, capital improvements, vendor leases and aerial maps, among other items. Some of the city’s assets include parks properties, such as Stewart Beach, East Beach and Dellanara.
The park board’s attorney compiled an inventory of the board’s nine interlocal agreements with the city, de Schaun said. Of the nine, three are current with needed amendments, two are expired and need renewal, two are nullified and one is unfunded and completed, according to the park board.
The park board submitted the information Jan. 18, March 12 and April 6, officials said.
The city didn’t ask for surveys on the boundaries of the parks and their zoning designations, which is particularly important at Stewart Beach because it abuts other private properties like Porretto Beach, de Schaun said.
The asset review is intended to assess the status of properties managed by the city, park board and Port of Galveston. City officials said the original scope was to look at any agreements between the park board and city; subleases and agreements with third parties; and operating plans and financial records.
The review also is supposed to look at the condition of physical assets and property, according to a city report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.