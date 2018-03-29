GALVESTON
Some residents in tree-centric Galveston are upset about how CenterPoint Energy cut large oak trees surrounding the historic Menard House, 1605 33rd St.
The trees look unusually thin and crews were sloppy about how they trimmed them, Alice Watford said.
“They are cutting out massive amounts of branches within the middle of the oak trees,” she said. You can see the middle of the trees. It’s absolutely unbelievable how much they are taking out of the middle.”
While tree trimming trees is a sensitive issue, it’s necessary for public safety, CenterPoint Energy spokeswoman Alicia Dixon said.
“The single largest cause of power outages results from trees contacting power lines, so CenterPoint Energy trims trees away from power lines to help maintain reliable electric service,” she said.
“We understand people may be surprised by the appearance of the trees after we trimmed them. We’re sorry for any disappointment it may cause, but our trimming decisions are made in the best interest of the community and the trees.”
Watford argues a forester should have been present to monitor the crews and ensure drastic amounts of foliage were not being removed.
“There needs to be a professional forester with these guys that are doing this cutting,” she said. “The forester is supposed to get in contact with a couple of us that are very concerned, but we have not heard back from them.”
Priscilla Files, an arborist with the Galveston Island Tree Conservancy, has not seen the oak trees but said CenterPoint was obligated to trim them, she said.
“If the trees are big enough to go up to the power lines, greater than 30 feet tall at maturity, they will have to trim them,” she said.
Reducing the width and height of trees is a tricky situation that requires balance, Files said.
“It’s a really tough situation because you would never trim the middle of an oak tree,” she said. “They are between a rock and a hard place.”
The trees near the Menard House will be assessed by a forester, Dixon said.
“One of our foresters has already reached out to these customers about their concerns and will ensure that our tree-trimming practices are being adhered to,” she said.
Although CenterPoint has the right to trim the trees, the island needs greenery and over-cutting trees is counterproductive, Watford said.
“They have the right, I am not questioning that,” she said. “I am just questioning the amount that they are taking out of the middle of the trees. It just appears that they are taking too much of the center.”
