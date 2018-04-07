FRIENDSWOOD
Clear Creek divides Galveston and Harris counties and splits the responsibilities of a shared watershed, complicating flood control and leading to disputes about whether both sides are doing their fair share to keep the creek clear of debris.
The Galveston County Consolidated Drainage District clears the western and southern bank of the creek, while the Harris County Flood Control District clears the eastern and northern bank.
Some on the Galveston County side of the creek claim Harris County isn’t doing its share to remove large, woody debris and living riparian vegetation.
“They have done nothing on their side of the creek,” Friendswood Councilman Jim Hill said.
But Harris County officials say they are working to remove debris in Clear Creek, although the work they’re doing might not be apparent. The Harris County Flood Control District has cleared 208 cubic yards of debris of the creek’s watershed since Hurricane Harvey hit in late August, spokesman Rob Lazaro said.
LONG IN THE WORKS
Clearing debris from Clear Creek has long been a focus for Friendswood officials. Friendswood City Council members at an April 2 meeting voted to spend $1 million to clear and de-snag Clear Creek, but the plan had been in the works for years before Harvey inundated the area with more than 50 inches of rain in August.
The $1 million Friendswood is spending will go to the Galveston County Consolidated Drainage District to clear the creek as part of a larger project: the Mud Gully and South Belt Stormwater Detention Basin. The Galveston County Consolidated Drainage District is contributing $2 million to the project that will clear 120 surface acres, according to city documents.
Galveston County allocated $10 million for the project from a 2008 bond issue, County Commissioner Ken Clark said.
“It will lower water levels in Clear Creek as much as a foot in flood events,” Clark said.
‘NOT FILTERING TO THEM’
Harris County’s involvement, or a perceived lack of involvement, frustrated several Friendswood city council members.
“Doing just one bank of the creek is unsatisfactory,” Mayor pro tem Steve Rockey said.
Friendswood needs to get Harris County’s attention, Councilman Mike Foreman said.
The Harris County Flood Control District wasn’t aware Friendswood officials had such concerns, Lazaro said.
“All the activities we are doing may not be filtering to them,” Lazaro said.
‘ALWAYS TRY TO IMPROVE’
Although the Harris County Flood Control District includes 22 watersheds, it has spent time clearing Clear Creek, moving 208 cubic yards or 840,000 pounds of debris, Lazaro said.
That includes work in Friendswood in Cedar Gully, which feeds into Clear Creek and flows between Shady Oaks Lane and Whittier Oaks, according to a district map. The same map also indicates more planned work in Cedar Gully.
“Our projects are harder to see because we are in the bayous and not in the streets,” Lazaro said.
Representatives from the two districts meet quarterly with other local government officials at Clear Creek Watershed Steering Committee meetings.
The next quarterly meeting is Tuesday, said Joseph Anderson, operations manager at Galveston County Consolidated Drainage District.
“We are always trying to improve flood control,” Anderson said.
