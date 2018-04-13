GALVESTON
Residents and city staffers working to beautify Broadway likely will ask a consultant to complete its plan for the street under its current contract, rather than pay the company more for the firm to continue attending meetings with local volunteers, officials said Friday.
The consultant, Houston urban design firm Design Workshop, had requested about $24,000 more on top of its $112,000 contract with the city for additional public hearings and meetings.
The firm told the city it has so far billed for about $109,000 in fees since being hired in June 2017, Galveston planning director Tim Tietjens said.
By the end of a Broadway Ad Hoc Committee meeting Friday, the committee agreed to have the firm work on the “meat of the proposal” and that the group would review the finished product and see what recommendations to make.
That could require some additional spending in the future, but the city could still negotiate with the firm over that, Tietjens said.
The Galveston City Council doesn’t have to approve any price increase less than $15,000, but the committee members said they wanted to take any additional request before city council. That proposal is likely to be voted on during an April 26 meeting.
“Let them do their job that they were hired to do and get it all finished, then you can come back go through it and get recommendations,” Mayor pro tem Terrilyn Tarlton-Shannon told her colleagues on the committee.
Tarlton-Shannon owns Insurance Junction on Broadway and serves as a non-voting member on the ad hoc committee.
Some committee members expressed frustrations with the firm during the meeting.
The firm’s interpretation of its task seemed to differ from what the committee and community had been looking for, some members said. Chula Sanchez, an architect and Broadway business owner, wanted to see more specific building guidelines in the plan instead of the emphasis on facades, she said.
“We’ve gotten long-term vision things, but we haven’t gotten what we went to bat to get,” Sanchez said.
Tarlton-Shannon said the consultants met many of the initial requirements from the city. The consultants were slowed down and distracted by some of the committee’s repeated focus on small details, she said.
“I think they should have been able to get it all done instead of nitpicking all the way through,” Tarlton-Shannon said.
When it was first presented last November, the firm’s initial design plan presented didn’t meet the committee’s goals.
At the time, the firm’s proposal focused heavily on streetscapes and included some plans that seemed impractical or unsafe, such as a trolley and bike path along a state highway, said David Watson, a Galveston architect and committee member.
“Given the product that we’ve seen so far, I’m very reluctant to pay them any more to finish what they need to do,” Sanchez said. “They haven’t shown any promise for producing this document.”
Committee Chairwoman Betty Massey defended parts of the proposal. The consultants could finish the work without more meetings with the community, Massey said.
“Then we’ll see if it’s adequate or inadequate, and figure out what it’s going to take to re-engage,” Massey said.
Tarlton-Shannon and Massey wanted to see more plans from the firm about what kind of incentives could be offered for businesses to meet the new guidelines, once they’re approved, they said. The firm sent an initial proposal for incentives this week, but it wasn’t yet adequate or specific enough, members said.
It would be difficult to mandate changes for many of the mom-and-pop businesses along Broadway if it didn’t also come with ways the city might be able to help with the changes, Tarlton-Shannon said.
Broadway business owners also needed to have a say and buy-in for the plans, otherwise it would likely be shelved, she said.
In 2015, the city council approved a “Broadway Beautification” plan, which set uniform standards for businesses and homes along the street. Most of requirements set physical limitations, including not allowing buildings to exceed three stories.
But the council wasn’t entirely satisfied with the plan and formed Broadway Ad Hoc Committee in 2016 to tweak it.
The committee first met in September 2016. The volunteer committee presented its ideas in January 2017, suggesting grade changes to sidewalks, as well as the expansion of the city’s historic district to take up Seventh to 21st streets.
The committee recommended hiring an independent consultant to make recommendations, particularly for the western portion of Broadway running from 27th Street to the causeway.
After months of committee meetings and public hearings, the consultants in November presented their plan to create five different “character zones” along Broadway, each with different design guidelines.
The committee continued to meet until March 9, when the consultants called a halt to meetings to re-negotiate the scope of the contract.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.